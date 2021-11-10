Landsea Homes Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

- Increased fully diluted earnings by 130% -

- Expanded home sales gross margins by 250 basis points -

- Grew quarter-ending backlog units and dollar value by 18% and 38%, respectively -

- Increased total lots owned and controlled by 46% -

- Raised 2021 full year revenue net income outlook -

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter:

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $214.1 million compared to $218.5 million. Excluding revenue generated from Vintage Estate Homes (“VEH”, “Vintage” or “Vintage Estates”), which was acquired on May 4, 2021, total revenue decreased 20%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total revenue increased 39% year-over-year.

Total home sales revenue decreased 4% to $208.9 million compared to $218.5 million. Excluding home sales generated from VEH, total home sales decreased 21%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, home sales revenue increased 34% year-over-year.

Total homes delivered decreased 12% to 380 homes compared to 433 homes. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total homes delivered increased 18% year-over-year.

Net new home orders were 275 homes with an average sales price (ASP) of $673,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.6 sales per active community. This compares to 504 net new home orders with an average sales price of $554,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 5.9 sales per active community.

The average number of selling communities for the third quarter of 2021 increased to 35.3 communities compared to 28.7 communities for the third quarter of 2020.

Total homes in backlog increased 18% to 1,092 homes with a dollar value of $606.2 million and an average sales price of $555,000 at September 30, 2021. This compares to 922 homes with a dollar value of $439.6 million and an average sales price of $477,000 at September 30, 2020.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased 250 basis points to 16.1% compared to 13.6% at September, 30 2020.

Adjusted homes sales gross margin increased 100 basis points to 21.4% compared to 20.4% at September, 30 2020.

Management Commentary

Story continues

“Landsea Homes made progress on a number of fronts in the third quarter of 2021, as we remained on track to generate roughly one billion in homebuilding revenues for the year, greatly improved our access to capital and continued to lay the foundation for our company’s rapid expansion,” said John Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Landsea Homes. “Similar to other homebuilders, we were adversely impacted by the ongoing supply chain issues during the quarter which caused delays to our scheduled deliveries and community openings. We have been working closely with our suppliers and trade partners to alleviate these issues and have made progress moving things forward since the quarter closed. As a result, we are changing our full year guidance for 2021.”

Mr. Ho continued, “Despite these construction and development headwinds, we continue to see robust demand for our homes, driven by the strong housing fundamentals in our markets, our focus on affordable price points and the appeal of our High Performance Homes, which feature the latest in new home technology, sustainability and performance. The integration of Vintage Estates has progressed nicely, and we made significant land investments in Texas and Florida to expand our newly established presence in these markets. Landsea has a solid track record of entering new markets via acquisition and scaling the local operations in a rapid fashion, and we believe the same will be true with Vintage Estates.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “With a record quarter-ending backlog, a strong fundamental outlook and a unique and differentiated product profile, Landsea Homes is poised to finish the year on a high note and carry the momentum into 2022. We believe we are in a great position to continue our rapid expansion thanks to our strategic growth initiatives and our strong capital position, which was greatly enhanced by the establishment of a new unsecured credit facility. As a result, we continue to be as optimistic as ever about the future of Landsea Homes.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

Total revenue decreased 2% to $214.1 million compared to $218.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding revenue generated from VEH, total revenue decreased 20%.

Total homes delivered decreased 12% to 380 homes at an average sales price of $550,000 compared to 433 homes delivered at an average sales price of $505,000 in the third quarter of 2020. The decline in deliveries was largely a result of the ongoing supply chain issues affecting the industry. The increase in average sales price was primarily due to price appreciation in the Arizona market and a larger number of deliveries from communities with higher-end homes.

Net new home orders were 275 homes with a dollar value of $184.9 million, an average sales price of $673,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.6 sales per active community. This compares to 504 homes with a dollar value of $279.1 million, an average sales price of $554,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 5.9 sales per active community in the prior year period. The decline in new home orders was largely a result of the Company’s decision to temporarily slow the pace of sales to adjust to lengthening production cycle times.

Total homes in backlog increased 18% to 1,092 homes with a dollar value of $606.2 million and an average sales price of $555,000 at September 30, 2021. This compares to 922 homes with a dollar value of $439.6 million and an average sales price of $477,000 at September 30, 2020. The increase in value and average sales price coincides with price appreciation for the net new home orders for the third quarter.

Total lots owned or controlled at September 30, 2021, increased 46% to 9,756 compared to 6,680 at December 31, 2020, primarily due to the acquisition of Vintage Homes.

Home sales gross margin increased to 16.1% from 13.6% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased 100 basis points to 21.4% compared to 20.4% in the prior year period. The benefit was primarily due to price appreciation and an increase in gross margins within our California segment, partially offset by higher costs.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes increased to $10.8 million compared to $3.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $8.3 million compared to $9.8 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) slightly declined to $19.3 million compared to $20.3 million in the prior year period. Mainly attributable to a gain on remeasurement of warrant liability of $7 million.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents was $82.4 million, a $23.4 million decrease from December 31, 2020, primarily due to an increase in real estate inventories. Total debt was $361.7 million compared to $264.8 million at December 31, 2020.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 38.4% at September 30, 2021, compared to 33.3% at December 31, 2020. The Company’s net debt to net book capitalization (a non-GAAP measure) was 32.5% at September 30, 2021, compared to 22.6% at December 31, 2020.

2021 Outlook

In the fourth quarter Landsea Homes expects to deliver approximately 550 to 650 homes. Total revenue is estimated to be $392 million to $415 million.

For the full year Landsea Homes expects to report approximately $1,016 to $1,060 million total revenue for 2021. Total homes delivered is now expected to be 1,671 to 1,760 at an average sales price of $540,000 to $580,000. Home sales gross margin is expected to be 16.9% to 17.8% and adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) is expected to be 21.9% to 22.5%. The Company now expects to report adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes of approximately $62 million to $66 million in 2021.

Subsequent Events

On October 6, 2021, the Company established a $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility with an accordion feature that permits increases in borrowing capacity up to an additional $350 million, subject to certain conditions. As of the closing date of this new facility, the Company had $296m in borrowings outstanding and available borrowing capacity of approximately $204m. Including cash on hand, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $306 million.

Material Weakness

As previously disclosed, management concluded that the Company had a material weakness as of December 31, 2020 relating to the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting with respect to accounting for warrants that we are currently working to remediate. As an “emerging growth company” we are not currently required to comply with the SEC rules that implement Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, and are therefore not required to make a formal assessment of the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting for that purpose; however, in anticipation of becoming subject to the SEC rules that implement Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act by year-end, we have been working to enhance our internal control framework and in doing so, have identified additional material weaknesses relating to an insufficient complement of resources with an appropriate level of expertise, knowledge and training and inadequate documentation of controls commensurate with the financial reporting requirements for an SEC registrant. As management continues to evaluate their internal control environment in preparation for compliance with Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley requirements, additional material weaknesses may be identified.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2021 results.

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-672-0663

International dial-in number: 1-929-517-0343

Conference ID: 2871078

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC at (310) 924-9036.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com /.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through the same time on November 17, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Replay ID: 2871078

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: http://www.landseahomes.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business, including as they relate to anticipated effects of the business contamination with LF Capital Acquisition Corporation on January 7, 2021 (the “Business Combination”). These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to:

the benefits of the Business Combination and the acquisition of VEH (the “Acquisition”);

the future financial performance of the Company;

changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and

other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination and the Acquisition, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability to integrate the combined businesses and the acquired business, and the ability of the combined business and the acquired business to grow and manage growth profitably;

costs related to the Business Combination;

the ability to maintain the listing of Landsea Homes’ securities on Nasdaq;

the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company;

changes in applicable laws or regulations;

the inability to launch new Landsea Homes products or services or to profitably expand into new markets;

the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors;

risks and uncertainties relating to the material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting;

the possibility that additional information may arise that would require us to make further adjustments or revisions to our historical financial statements, report additional material weaknesses or delay the filing of our current financial statements; and

other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Drew Mackintosh

Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC

drew@mackintoshir.com

(310) 924-9036

Media Contact:

Annie Noebel

Cornerstone Communications

anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com

(949) 449-2527





Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,360 $ 105,778 Cash held in escrow 14,538 11,618 Restricted cash — 4,270 Real estate inventories 907,937 687,819 Due from affiliates 4,151 2,663 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 4,301 21,342 Goodwill 24,457 20,705 Other assets 35,367 41,569 Total assets $ 1,073,111 $ 895,764 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 55,345 $ 36,243 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 59,603 62,869 Due to affiliates 2,358 2,357 Warrant liability 14,520 — Notes and other debts payable, net 361,735 264,809 Total liabilities 493,561 366,278 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 46,281,091 and 32,557,303 outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 5 3 Additional paid-in capital 531,887 496,171 Retained earnings 46,398 32,011 Total stockholders' equity 578,290 528,185 Noncontrolling interests 1,260 1,301 Total equity 579,550 529,486 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,073,111 $ 895,764





Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue Home sales $ 208,916 $ 218,517 $ 603,281 $ 449,870 Lot sales and other 5,213 — 21,541 — Total revenue 214,129 218,517 624,822 449,870 Cost of sales Home sales 175,349 188,724 511,177 394,200 Inventory impairments — — — 3,413 Lot sales and other 3,419 — 16,929 — Total cost of sales 178,768 188,724 528,106 397,613 Gross margin Home sales 33,567 29,793 92,104 52,257 Lot sales and other 1,794 — 4,612 — Total gross margin 35,361 29,793 96,716 52,257 Sales and marketing expenses 12,299 13,905 34,880 31,523 General and administrative expenses 16,905 11,382 45,826 31,332 Total operating expenses 29,204 25,287 80,706 62,855 Income (loss) from operations 6,157 4,506 16,010 (10,598 ) Other income, net 394 277 3,927 347 Equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures 168 (616 ) 814 (16,229 ) Gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liability 7,040 — (3,245 ) — Pretax income (loss) 13,759 4,167 17,506 (26,480 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,977 993 3,160 (6,738 ) Net income (loss) 10,782 3,174 14,346 (19,742 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (15 ) (10 ) (41 ) (120 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 10,797 $ 3,184 $ 14,387 $ (19,622 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ 0.31 $ (0.60 ) Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ 0.31 $ (0.60 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 45,281,091 32,557,303 45,077,015 32,557,303 Diluted 45,329,891 32,557,303 45,146,552 32,557,303

Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 171 $ 63,464 $ 371 299 $ 88,031 $ 294 (43 )% (28 )% 26 % California 121 110,046 909 134 130,486 974 (10 )% (16 )% (7 )% Florida 81 30,306 374 — — — N/A N/A N/A Metro New York — — — — — — N/A N/A N/A Texas 7 5,100 729 — — — N/A N/A N/A Total 380 $ 208,916 $ 550 433 $ 218,517 $ 505 (12 )% (4 )% 9 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 560 $ 192,808 $ 344 685 $ 194,383 $ 284 (18 )% (1 )% 21 % California 384 346,680 903 255 255,487 1,002 51 % 36 % (10 )% Florida 152 55,406 365 — — — N/A N/A N/A Metro New York — — — — — — N/A N/A N/A Texas 10 8,387 839 — — — N/A N/A N/A Total 1,106 $ 603,281 $ 545 940 $ 449,870 $ 479 18 % 34 % 14 %

Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 98 $ 47,922 $ 489 2.5 292 $ 96,201 $ 329 5.8 (66 )% (50 )% 49 % (57 )% California 142 107,442 757 4.6 212 182,862 863 5.9 (33 )% (41 )% (12 %) (22 )% Florida 29 13,869 478 1.1 — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Metro New York 8 13,220 1,653 2.7 — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas(1) (2 ) 2,487 N/A (0.4 ) — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 275 184,940 $ 673 2.6 504 279,063 $ 554 5.9 (45 )% (34 )% 21 % (56 )%

(1) The ASP calculation for our Texas segment is not a meaningful disclosure as presented above due to cancellations exceeding sales as contracts are renegotiated. Our three new sales contracts during the three months ended September 30, 2021 had an ASP of $1,088 thousand.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 531 $ 213,907 $ 403 4.4 1,009 $ 306,142 $ 303 5.9 (47 )% (30 )% 33 % (25 )% California 422 379,979 900 4.2 467 426,882 914 4.6 (10 )% (11 )% (2 %) (9 )% Florida 76 35,556 468 1.6 — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Metro New York 13 26,518 2,040 2.4 — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas (1)(2) (11 ) (5,584 ) N/A (1.6 ) — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 1,031 $ 650,376 $ 631 3.7 1,476 $ 733,024 $ 497 5.5 (30 )% (11 )% 27 % (33 )%

(1) Monthly absorption rates for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage in May 2021.

(2) The ASP calculation for our Texas segment is not a meaningful disclosure as presented above due to cancellations exceeding sales as contracts are renegotiated. Our three new sales contracts during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 had an ASP of $1,088 thousand.

Average Selling Communities

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Arizona 13.3 16.7 (20 )% 13.3 18.9 (30 )% California 10.3 12.0 (14 )% 11.1 11.2 (1 )% Florida(1) 9.0 — N/A 9.6 — N/A Metro New York(2) 1.0 — N/A 0.6 — N/A Texas(1) 1.7 — N/A 1.4 — N/A Total 35.3 28.7 23 % 31.1 30.1 3 %

(1) Average selling communities calculations for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage in May 2021.

(2) Metro New York began selling at one community in May 2021.

Backlog

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 479 $ 194,031 $ 405 653 $ 203,914 $ 312 (27 )% (5 )% 30 % California 280 249,709 892 269 235,650 876 4 % 6 % 2 % Florida(1) 301 118,632 394 — — — N/A N/A N/A Metro New York 13 26,518 2,040 — — — N/A N/A N/A Texas(2) 19 17,347 913 — — — N/A N/A N/A Total 1,092 $ 606,237 $ 555 922 $ 439,564 $ 477 18 % 38 % 16 %

(1) Backlog acquired in Florida at the date of the Vintage acquisition was 377 homes with a value of $138,483 thousand.

(2) Backlog acquired in Texas at the date of the Vintage acquisition was 40 homes with a value of $31,318 thousand.

Lots Owned or Controlled

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total % Change Arizona 3,842 1,246 5,088 3,094 1,770 4,864 5 % California 1,005 1,137 2,142 1,104 662 1,766 21 % Florida 806 697 1,503 — — — N/A Metro New York 50 — 50 50 — 50 — % Texas 55 918 973 — — — N/A Total 5,758 3,998 9,756 4,248 2,432 6,680 46 %

Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments (if applicable), and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable). This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe this non-GAAP measure is meaningful because it provides insight into the impact that financing arrangements and acquisitions have on our homebuilding gross margin and allows for comparability of our gross margins to competitors that present similar information.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 % 2020 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 208,916 100.0 % $ 218,517 100.0 % Cost of home sales 175,349 83.9 % 188,724 86.4 % Home sales gross margin 33,567 16.1 % 29,793 13.6 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 7,262 3.5 % 10,878 5.0 % Add: Inventory impairments — — % — — % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 40,829 19.5 % 40,671 18.6 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 3,840 1.8 % 3,916 1.8 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 44,669 21.4 % $ 44,587 20.4 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 % 2020 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 603,281 100.0 % $ 449,870 100.0 % Cost of home sales 511,177 84.7 % 397,613 88.4 % Home sales gross margin 92,104 15.3 % 52,257 11.6 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 25,551 4.2 % 23,578 5.2 % Add: Inventory impairments — — % 3,413 0.8 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 117,655 19.5 % 79,248 17.6 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 10,969 1.8 % 9,495 2.1 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 128,624 21.3 % $ 88,743 19.7 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, (vii) transaction costs related to the merger and business combinations, (viii) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, (ix) gain on forgiveness of PPP loan, and (x) gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 10,782 $ 3,174 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,977 993 Interest in cost of sales 7,282 10,878 Interest relieved to equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated joint ventures 281 281 Interest expense 11 — Depreciation and amortization expense 1,287 899 EBITDA 22,620 16,225 Inventory impairments — — Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 3,840 3,916 Transaction costs 328 234 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures, net of interest (449 ) 335 (Gain) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability (7,040 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,299 $ 20,710





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 14,346 $ (19,742 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,160 (6,738 ) Interest in cost of sales 25,648 23,578 Interest relieved to equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,056 915 Interest expense 32 11 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,240 2,684 EBITDA 47,482 708 Inventory impairments — 3,413 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 10,969 9,495 Transaction costs 4,492 709 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures, net of interest (1,870 ) 15,314 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness (4,266 ) — (Gain) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 3,245 — Less: Imputed interest in cost of sales (1) — (776 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,052 $ 28,863

(1) Imputed interest related to a land banking transaction that was treated as a product financing arrangement.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating our operating results and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, gain on forgiveness of PPP loan, and gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liability, merger related transaction costs, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 10,797 $ 3,184 Inventory impairments — — Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 2,571 4,113 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (168 ) 616 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 3,840 3,916 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness — (Gain) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability (7,040 ) — Total adjustments (797 ) 8,645 Tax-effected adjustments (1) (2,458 ) 6,585 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 8,339 $ 9,769 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares $ (239 ) $ — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 10,558 3,184 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (184 ) — Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 8,155 $ 9,769 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.10 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 45,281,091 32,557,303 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 45,329,891 32,557,303

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items..

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 14,387 $ (19,622 ) Inventory impairments — 3,413 Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 9,813 8,653 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (814 ) 16,229 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 10,969 9,495 Merger related transaction costs 2,656 — Gain on PPP loan forgiveness (4,266 ) — (Gain) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 3,245 — Total adjustments 21,603 37,790 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 15,583 28,174 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 29,970 $ 8,552 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares $ (315 ) $ — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 14,072 (19,622 ) Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (656 ) — Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 29,314 $ 8,552 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.31 $ (0.60 ) Diluted $ 0.31 $ (0.60 ) Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.26 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 45,077,015 32,557,303 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 45,146,552 32,557,303

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Net Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to net capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by net capital (sum of net debt plus total equity). The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to net capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to net capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 361,735 $ 264,809 Total equity 579,550 529,486 Total capital $ 941,285 $ 794,295 Ratio of debt to capital 38.4 % 33.3 % Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 361,735 $ 264,809 Less: cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 82,360 110,048 Net debt 279,375 154,761 Total equity 579,550 529,486 Net capital $ 858,925 $ 684,247 Ratio of net debt to net capital 32.5 % 22.6 %



