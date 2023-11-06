Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 5, 2023

John Ho: Good morning, and thank you for joining us today as we go over our results for the third quarter of 2023; share our outlook for the remainder of the year and discuss some exciting new developments for our company. Landsea Homes generated $258 million in home sales revenue in the third quarter. Our new home deliveries of 448 at an average sales price of $576,000. Home sales gross margin came in at 18.7% and net income was $8.6 million or $0.22 per diluted share. We are pleased with these financial results and believe they are reflective of a resilient new home market and our company's strong execution. Net new orders for the quarter came in at 486 in a sales pace of 2.7 homes per community per month. We saw active and engaged buyers at our communities through the quarter though the upward movement in interest rates resulted in some selling softness as the quarter progressed.

Fortunately, we have several sales tools at our disposal and offset the impacts of higher rates, engaged consumers, a sense of confidence when buying their homes. In addition, our unique high performance homes continue to set us apart from the competition and drive traffic to our community. From a macros perspective, we believe the long-term fundamental outlook for new home construction remains positive. There continues to be a lack of existing home inventory at all price points. While the demand for housing remains strong, economy continues to add jobs, and the US consumer has shown a willingness and ability to move forward with life-changing purchase decisions, like buying a home despite the high interest rate environment. We’ve also seen broad-based home price stability in our market.

Thanks in large part to the scarcity to the existing home inventory. All these factors have and will continue to benefit homebuilders, particularly those with strong balance sheets and access to capital. Against this strong fundamental backdrop, Landsea has continued on his path of growing the size and scale of our operations. After the close of the quarter, we announced the acquisition of the asset and pipeline of Colorado-based Richfield Homes. With this acquisition Landsea enters its seventh homebuilding market with an established presence in one of the best housing markets in the country. When we look to our previous acquisitions, we plan on growing our local market presence quickly, so that we achieved better local economies of scale. We have retained Richfieldw seasoned leadership team, including industry veteran and new division President, Lisa Wiebelhaus to lead these efforts and build on the success they've already achieved in the market.

We expect the deal to yield a more than 20 plus IRR for our company, and immediately be accretive to earnings and return on capital within 30 months of closing. Operationally, we expect to follow the same playbook in Colorado that we have been executing in our other markets, which is a focus on the more affordable segment of the market with a differentiated high performance home series a land light strategy return on inventory quickly. We believe this is the right recipe for success in today's market and we'll continue to look for acquisition targets that fit this model. With the continued rise in interest rates, we believe the opportunities to grow via acquisitions will become more common. From a capital allocation standpoint, we feel that it is important to balance out our investments in the business through shareholder-friendly actions that signal our confidence in our company and our stock.

To that end, our Board has approved a $20 million share repurchase authorization which we plan to over the next 12 months. We believe our stock is undervalued at its current share price. We look forward to buying our shares at a discount to book value boosting our earnings per share throughout this repurchase program. Landsea is in a great position to finish the year on a strong note and carry that momentum into 2024. We have an established and growing presence in some of the best markets in the country and a product profile that caters to the largest buyer segment. Our balance sheet is in great shape and our senior leadership team have the necessary experience and industry knowledge to compete effectively in a high interest rate environment.

Given these positives, we remain excited about the future of Landsea Homes. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mike, who will provide some additional color on our operational performance this quarter.

Mike Forsum: Thanks, John. Net new orders were up 89% year-over-year in the third quarter, thanks to an 80% improvement in absorption pace and a 4% rise in average community count. Order activity was strongest in our Southern California and Arizona divisions, while our northern California division continued to lag due to affordability issues and soft employment trends in the tech sector. Our ability to offer financing incentives was a key driver of demand during the quarter, as it allowed us to meet the affordability needs of our buyers. Most home shoppers are trying to solve for a monthly payment and being able to adjust the rates associated with that payment is a big competitive advantage for homebuilders versus the existing home markets.

It allows us to maintain base price stability in our communities, as well. As John mentioned, traffic was solid throughout the quarter, but tapered off a bit from normal seasonality and adjusting rates moving higher near the end of the quarter. It is important to note that the quality of traffic we saw stayed consistent as the majority of buyers who came through our communities was motivated and resulted in solid lead conversion rates. Currently, we are seeing an increase in incentive activity from some of our bigger players in the market, which is to be expected at this time of the year while we remain committed to meeting the market with our pricing to sustain appropriate absorption levels, we continue to monitor each of our communities individually and order not to generally overreact to short-term market shifts created by competitive year-end clearance practices.

As a result, we are being strategic by being community, and lot-specific with our incentive activity, rather than taking a broad brush one-size-fits-all strategy. Fortunately, we have a clear path to hitting our delivery goals for the remainder of the year, thanks to a solid quarter-ending backlog, and our targeted sales approach. We saw further improvement in building conditions in the third quarter, leading to significant reduction in cycle times on a sequential and year-over-year basis. Cycle times are now approaching pre-pandemic levels, which will be a tailwind for our return profile going forward. It also allows us a return to a more balanced business model when it comes to spec homes, versus to-be-built. Buyers who visit our communities can choose from either a quick move-in home or a to-be-built, which allows for more customization and typically better margins for our company.

Overall, we feel really good about our business as we head into the end of the year, despite the high mortgage rate environment. We continue to see motivated buyers in our markets, while existing home supplier remains at all-time low. Housing fundamentals have remained positive in our existing markets and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for our new division in Colorado. Cost inflation appears to be waning and labor and material availability are the best we have seen in years. As a result, we believe the outlook for our company remains bright. With that, I would like to turn over the call to Chris who will provide more detail on our financial results this quarter and give an update on guidance for the remainder of the year.

Chris Porter: Thank you, Mike, and good morning, everyone. As Mike and John mentioned, we had a strong quarter and we're pleased with the way the entire organization executed. For the third quarter, we generated $258 million in homebuilding revenue, a 21% decrease over the third quarter of 2022, taking us to a total of $790 million for the first nine months of the year. We also delivered $19 million in lot sales and other revenues for a total revenue of $277 million. This quarter, our team delivered 448 homes with an average sales price of $576,000. Our ASPs were at 6.5% sequentially from the second quarter, but down 4% from the third quarter of last year. Excluding New York and Texas, which had deliveries last year, our ASPs were at 3.8% from the third quarter of last year.

Our production was driven 26% from California, 26% from Arizona and the balance from Florida. We will start seeing the contribution from Colorado in the fourth quarter. And although it will be small to start, it will grow in 2024. Home sales gross margin was 18.7% for the quarter and 24% on a fully-adjusted basis, which excludes interest and cost of homes, as well as purchase price accounting. We've booked $3.9 million in purchase price accounting for the quarter and have approximately $34 million remaining that we anticipate burning off over the next 18 months. Pre-tax income for the quarter, was $12.5 million, compared to $25.3 million last year. On a dollar basis, our G&A declined slightly from second quarter as we continue to focus on improving our efficiency.

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenue was 16.4% this quarter reflecting relatively constant fixed costs, coupled with lower overall revenues compared to last year. As John mentioned, we are very pleased with our new order volumes and the consistency produced in the quarter. Net new orders were 486 with an average selling price of $587,000 and a total order value of $285 million. Orders were up 89% from a year ago, and our absorption rate was 2.7 homes per community versus 1.5 in the third quarter of last year. We also ended the quarter with an average of 59 selling communities, up 4% from the year earlier. Throughout this year, we've remained disciplined on our land acquisition, as we assessed the current market conditions and ended the quarter with just over 11,200 lots owned or controlled.

55% of these lots were under option agreement as we continue to focus on our asset light strategy. Our tax expense from the third quarter was $3 million, which represents an effective tax rate of 24%. Now turning to our balance sheet, we ended the third quarter $389 million of liquidity. $144 million of which was cash and cash equivalents and $245 million was available under our resolving credit facility. During the quarter, we repurchased 1.4 million shares for $13.1 million and our tangible book value per share ended at $15.46, an increase of 3% sequentially from second quarter and up 12.8% from a year ago. Additionally, our leverage ratios remained in line with our stated policies ending the quarter at 44% debt-to-total capital and 33% net debt-to-total capital.

For the full year, we still anticipate new home deliveries to be in the range of 1900 to 2100 units and delivery ASPs to be in the range of 550,000 to 560,000. Additionally, we anticipate GAAP home sales gross margin for the full year to be in the 18% range. This guidance is based on our best estimate as of today with current market conditions, and as inflation, incentives, and interest rates continue to change, overall results could change accordingly. With that, we conclude our prepared remarks. And now I would like to open the call up for questions.

