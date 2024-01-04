Lands’ End Launches Exclusive Swim Collection at Target

Lands’ End said Thursday that it has launched an exclusive women’s swim collection at Target. The collection consists of about 70 pieces, including tops, bottoms, skirts, cover-ups and bags.

Prices range from $36 to $70 and feature new Lands’ End fabrics, prints, patterns and colors. Sizes range from XS to 3X and 2-26W. The collection is available on Target.com and in select Target stores.

Featuring spring and summer items, the collection incorporates Lands’ End’s features such as sun protection rated UPF50+, slimming Slendertex fabric and built-in panties and shorts.

Among the looks are a blouson tummy-hiding tankini, a strapless bandeau tankini top, a wrap underwire tankini top, a chlorine-resistant-adjustable V-neck swimwear top, and a hooded full-zip long-sleeve rash guard UPF 50 sun protection cover-up.

“Target has a tremendous impact in the retailer space and by joining forces with them we are certain to make our quality products more accessible,” said Andrew McLean, chief executive officer of Lands’ End.

