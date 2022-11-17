Lands' End Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Lands' End, Inc.

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 1, 2022, to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section.



An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on December 1, 2022, and will be accessible on the Company’s website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as, third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

