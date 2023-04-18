Landowner used diggers to remove gravel from River Lugg

John Price from Day House Farm in Kingsland spent over 200 hours remodelling the River Lugg

A farmer hired diggers and bulldozers to remove gravel and silt from a Herefordshire river, a court has heard.

John Price from Day House Farm in Kingsland, admitted seven charges of damaging the River Lugg.

These include failing to stop agricultural pollution from entering the river and removing trees and vegetation from the banks.

The sentencing hearing in Kidderminster was told the Lugg was one of the best rivers in the UK for salmon.

The charges were brought by the Environment Agency and Natural England and also include failing to stop agricultural pollution from entering the river, re-profiling river banks and building a drainage channel into the river.

He hired diggers and bulldozers and carried out work at the site for more than 200 hours.

Mr Price, who owns land either side of the river, had a "habit of driving vehicles through the river at all times of the year", the court was told.

In 2020, he was issued with a stop notice by Natural England. He pleaded guilty to failing to comply with that notice and carrying out similar work the following year.

Prosecutor Bernard Thorogood, told the court Price carried out flood alleviation work on land he was renting in Marden in 2018. He was warned not to do it again and ordered to repair the damage.

In 2007, he was renting land in Stretford, six miles from his farm, for growing potatoes. He built a dam in Stretford Brook to create a pool which he used to irrigate the crop. Environment Agency officers found the brook had dried up for 1.5m (3ft) below the dam. He pleaded guilty to two charges and received a fine.

The court heard how he had objected to the River Lugg and banks next to his farm being made a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) in February 1995. The defence explained how the Lugg is home to six protected and endangered species: common otter, Atlantic salmon, white clawed crayfish, brook lamprey, shad and bullhead.

The River Lugg was also described as one of the best rivers in the UK for salmon and supports many rare water beetle and crane fly species.

The hearing continues

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk