Landon Huffman wins in wild finish at Talladega in Saturday Night Thunder

Landon Huffman took the Saturday Night Thunder iRacing win in a wild overtime finish at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Huffman came from the 29th position and was at the right place at the right time after avoiding many of the accidents. Huffman got by Logan Seavey, who soon after got turned, on the frontstretch and stayed out front to the checkered flag.

“To be able to race against all these guys in an event like this that iRacing puts on is pretty special,” Huffman said. “To be there at the end and have a shot at it, it was pretty bad ass, pretty cool.”

Huffman, who races Late Models and has made a handful of starts in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, only led one lap, the most important one. In the past year, Huffman started his own eSports business.

“It feels like this race win almost means more than a lot of my real life race wins because opportunities in the real world have been tough to come by,” Huffman said.

Josh Berry, who won last Saturday at Richmond, finished second after starting 37th.

“Overall it was a good run for us,” Berry said. “Got the pole and wrecked on the first lap of the Heat Race. I got stuck in the back and had to fight our way forward.”

Anthony Alfredo led six laps and was out front coming to the final lap, but was turned by Berry just as they crossed the start-finish line.

Joe Graf Jr., Tommy Joe Martins and Spencer Boyd rounded out the top five.

The race featured six cautions for 23 laps.

