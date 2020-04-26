Landon Huffman wins in wild finish at Talladega in Saturday Night Thunder

Landon Huffman took the Saturday Night Thunder iRacing win in a wild overtime finish at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Huffman came from the 29th position and was at the right place at the right time after avoiding many of the accidents. Huffman got by Logan Seavey, who soon after got turned, on the frontstretch and stayed out front to the checkered flag.

“To be able to race against all these guys in an event like this that iRacing puts on is pretty special,” Huffman said. “To be there at the end and have a shot at it, it was pretty bad ass, pretty cool.”

Huffman, who races Late Models and has made a handful of starts in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, only led one lap, the most important one. In the past year, Huffman started his own eSports business.

“It feels like this race win almost means more than a lot of my real life race wins because opportunities in the real world have been tough to come by,” Huffman said.

Josh Berry, who won last Saturday at Richmond, finished second after starting 37th.

“Overall it was a good run for us,” Berry said. “Got the pole and wrecked on the first lap of the Heat Race. I got stuck in the back and had to fight our way forward.”

Anthony Alfredo led six laps and was out front coming to the final lap, but was turned by Berry just as they crossed the start-finish line.

Joe Graf Jr., Tommy Joe Martins and Spencer Boyd rounded out the top five.

The race featured six cautions for 23 laps.

FULL RESULTS

Fin

Str

Car

Driver

Mfr

Led

Status

1

29

75

Landon Huffman

Chevrolet

1

Running

2

37

88

Josh Berry

Chevrolet

6

Running

3

32

80

Joe Graf Jr.

Chevrolet

0

Running

4

19

44

Tommy Joe Martins

Chevrolet

0

Running

5

20

02

Spencer Boyd

Chevrolet

0

Running

6

28

23

Brett Moffitt

Chevrolet

0

Running

7

16

22

Austin Cindric

Ford

0

Running

8

8

63

Scott Stenzel

Chevrolet

0

Running

9

39

39

CJ McLaughlin

Chevrolet

0

Running

10

31

26

Tyler Ankrum

Chevrolet

5

Running

11

30

40

Ryan Truex

Chevrolet

0

Running

12

33

8

Jeb Burton

Chevrolet

0

Running

13

23

68

Brandon Brown

Chevrolet

0

Running

14

10

55

Will Rodgers

Ford

0

Running

15

3

81

Christian Eckes

Toyota

26

Running

16

6

51

Ryan Vargas

Chevrolet

0

Running

17

36

38

Todd Gilliland

Ford

0

Running

18

34

78

Ryan Ellis

Ford

0

Running

19

15

36

Jesse Iwuji

Chevrolet

0

Running

20

22

10

Justin Haley

Chevrolet

0

Running

21

17

3

Drew Herring

Toyota

0

Running

22

26

67

Logan Seavey

Ford

6

Running

23

12

5

Matt Mills

Chevrolet

0

Running

24

18

19

Derek Kraus

Toyota

0

Running

25

13

99

Josh Bilicki

Chevrolet

0

Running

26

38

93

Myatt Snider

Chevrolet

0

Running

27

7

33

Anthony Alfredo

Chevrolet

6

Running

28

5

74

Bayley Currey

Chevrolet

1

Running

29

21

92

Josh Williams

Chevrolet

0

Running

30

9

7

Justin Allgaier

Chevrolet

0

Running

31

24

25

Stephen Leicht

Toyota

0

Running

32

14

16

Drew Dollar

Toyota

0

Disconnected

33

27

07

Donny Lia

Toyota

0

Running

34

2

98

Chase Briscoe

Ford

0

Disconnected

35

35

4

Chase Cabre

Toyota

0

Disconnected

36

25

20

Harrison Burton

Toyota

1

Running

37

1

54

Kyle Weatherman

Ford

4

Disconnected

38

40

18

Ty Gibbs

Toyota

0

Disconnected

39

4

90

Alex Labbe

Chevrolet

6

Disconnected

40

11

9

Noah Gragson

Chevrolet

0

Disconnected

