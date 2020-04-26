Landon Huffman wins in wild finish at Talladega in Saturday Night Thunder
Landon Huffman took the Saturday Night Thunder iRacing win in a wild overtime finish at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.
Huffman came from the 29th position and was at the right place at the right time after avoiding many of the accidents. Huffman got by Logan Seavey, who soon after got turned, on the frontstretch and stayed out front to the checkered flag.
“To be able to race against all these guys in an event like this that iRacing puts on is pretty special,” Huffman said. “To be there at the end and have a shot at it, it was pretty bad ass, pretty cool.”
Huffman, who races Late Models and has made a handful of starts in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, only led one lap, the most important one. In the past year, Huffman started his own eSports business.
“It feels like this race win almost means more than a lot of my real life race wins because opportunities in the real world have been tough to come by,” Huffman said.
Josh Berry, who won last Saturday at Richmond, finished second after starting 37th.
“Overall it was a good run for us,” Berry said. “Got the pole and wrecked on the first lap of the Heat Race. I got stuck in the back and had to fight our way forward.”
Anthony Alfredo led six laps and was out front coming to the final lap, but was turned by Berry just as they crossed the start-finish line.
Joe Graf Jr., Tommy Joe Martins and Spencer Boyd rounded out the top five.
The race featured six cautions for 23 laps.
FULL RESULTS
Fin
Str
Car
Driver
Mfr
Led
Status
1
29
75
Landon Huffman
Chevrolet
1
Running
2
37
88
Josh Berry
Chevrolet
6
Running
3
32
80
Joe Graf Jr.
Chevrolet
0
Running
4
19
44
Tommy Joe Martins
Chevrolet
0
Running
5
20
02
Spencer Boyd
Chevrolet
0
Running
6
28
23
Brett Moffitt
Chevrolet
0
Running
7
16
22
Austin Cindric
Ford
0
Running
8
8
63
Scott Stenzel
Chevrolet
0
Running
9
39
39
CJ McLaughlin
Chevrolet
0
Running
10
31
26
Tyler Ankrum
Chevrolet
5
Running
11
30
40
Chevrolet
0
Running
12
33
8
Jeb Burton
Chevrolet
0
Running
13
23
68
Brandon Brown
Chevrolet
0
Running
14
10
55
Will Rodgers
Ford
0
Running
15
3
81
Christian Eckes
Toyota
26
Running
16
6
51
Ryan Vargas
Chevrolet
0
Running
17
36
38
Todd Gilliland
Ford
0
Running
18
34
78
Ford
0
Running
19
15
36
Jesse Iwuji
Chevrolet
0
Running
20
22
10
Justin Haley
Chevrolet
0
Running
21
17
3
Drew Herring
Toyota
0
Running
22
26
67
Logan Seavey
Ford
6
Running
23
12
5
Matt Mills
Chevrolet
0
Running
24
18
19
Derek Kraus
Toyota
0
Running
25
13
99
Josh Bilicki
Chevrolet
0
Running
26
38
93
Myatt Snider
Chevrolet
0
Running
27
7
33
Anthony Alfredo
Chevrolet
6
Running
28
5
74
Bayley Currey
Chevrolet
1
Running
29
21
92
Josh Williams
Chevrolet
0
Running
30
9
7
Justin Allgaier
Chevrolet
0
Running
31
24
25
Stephen Leicht
Toyota
0
Running
32
14
16
Drew Dollar
Toyota
0
Disconnected
33
27
07
Donny Lia
Toyota
0
Running
34
2
98
Chase Briscoe
Ford
0
Disconnected
35
35
4
Chase Cabre
Toyota
0
Disconnected
36
25
20
Harrison Burton
Toyota
1
Running
37
1
54
Kyle Weatherman
Ford
4
Disconnected
38
40
18
Ty Gibbs
Toyota
0
Disconnected
39
4
90
Alex Labbe
Chevrolet
6
Disconnected
40
11
9
Noah Gragson
Chevrolet
0
Disconnected