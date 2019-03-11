Landon Collins reportedly signing huge deal with Washington

The New York Giants opted not to franchise one of their best defensive players, safety Landon Collins, and now not only are they losing him in free agency, they’re losing him to a division rival.

Six years, $84 million for Collins

Look at me now: Safety Landon Collins will sign a massive six-year deal with Washington. (AP)

ESPN’s Josina Anderson was first to break the news that Collins has agreed to a deal with Washington; others have since followed up, reporting that the three-time Pro Bowler will sign a massive six-year, $84 million deal with $45 million guaranteed.

Collins has idolized Sean Taylor, the late, outstanding Washington safety, nearly his entire life and wore No. 21 with the Giants in homage.

Washington has unofficially retired the jersey number since Taylor’s killing in 2007, but it won’t be a surprise if Collins asks if he can wear it.

Safety market heating back up?

Collins’ deal, as well as Eric Reid’s three-year, $22 million contract last month with the Carolina Panthers makes it seem like the market for safeties is heating back up after being down last year.

Veteran Eric Weddle was quickly snapped up by the Los Angeles Rams after being released by the Baltimore Ravens; his two-year, $12.5 million pact is a reflection of his age (he’s 34).

Fellow free agent safeties Earl Thomas and Tyrann Mathieu in particular must be happy to see Collins’ deal.

