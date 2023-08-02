Lando Vannata off UFC on ESPN 51 due to injury

Lando Vannata is off UFC on ESPN 51.

Expected to fight Mike Breeden on Aug. 12 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Vannata (12-7-2 MMA, 4-7-2 UFC) recently withdrew from the lightweight bout due to an undisclosed injury. It’s unclear if Breeden (10-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC) will remain on the card.

Two people with knowledge of the situation recently informed MMA Junkie of the withdrawal but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Vannata, 31, would’ve looked to snap a two-fight skid with losses to Charles Jourdain and Daniel Zellhuber in that stretch. Breeden, 34, is also on a two-fight losing skid, consisting of losses to Alexander Hernandez and Natan Levy.

With the change, the UFC on ESPN 51 lineup includes:

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque

Chris Daukaus vs. Khalil Rountree

Mike Breeden vs. TBA

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Cub Swanson

Martin Buday vs. Josh Parisian

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Polyana Viana

JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee

Isaac Dulgarian vs. Francis Marshall

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos

Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett

AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Brady Hiestand

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 51.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie