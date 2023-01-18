Lando Norris: People said I saved their life by talking about mental health

Lando Norris said he has saved lives by addressing his own mental health problems.

The 23-year-old McLaren driver is gearing up for his fifth season in Formula One, and is regarded among the brightest stars on the grid.

Norris has spoken candidly about the pressure of the public spotlight, and last year revealed the dark side to fame, saying he has been subjected to death threats.

The nicest guy in Formula 1 and the breakout star of Drive To Survive has sped through the youth ranks to lead a team as McLaren’s new first driver. Can @LandoNorris take pole?https://t.co/ud68ukn3nT pic.twitter.com/TIeqDAiWP5 — British GQ (@BritishGQ) January 18, 2023

“It was a choice [to speak about mental health], because I struggled quite a bit with it in 2019 and 2020,” said Norris in an interview with GQ Hype.

“I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I kept all of it inside and it really hurt my self-belief and self-confidence, which got to an all-time low.

“I doubted myself: ‘Am I good enough to be in Formula One? Can I come back from this?’

“You’re never going to please everyone. There are people that support you and people that don’t. I know I’m doing the best I can.

“A few people said that I had saved their life. That hits you pretty hard.”

Norris finished seventh in the championship last year, scoring 85 more points than team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Norris will partner Australian rookie Oscar Piastri, 21, for the forthcoming season following McLaren’s move to drop Ricciardo.

Norris will unveil his new machine on February 13 ahead of the first round in Bahrain on March 5.

