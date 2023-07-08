Lando Norris is no muppet – he is an F1 champion in waiting

Lando Norris - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

Lando Norris is wearing a bracelet on his wrist at this weekend’s British Grand Prix spelling out the word ‘MUPPET’. It was given to him by a fan and he found it amusing so he wears it now, along with another which says ‘Let’s Go Lando’.

‘Muppet’, the McLaren driver explains, is a reference to his former team-mate, Carlos Sainz, now at Ferrari. “I used to call him a muppet,” Norris says, laughing. “The fans loved it and still say it to me now. I can’t remember exactly how it started. I think I called Carlos a muppet in a video or something.

“I get loads [of bracelets] from fans,” he adds. “During the weekend I’ll get more and I’ll swap them out eventually. It’s just one thing I like to do.”

One thing is for sure, ‘muppet’ is certainly not an accurate description of Norris behind the wheel.

The 23-year-old took a sensational second place on the grid at Silverstone on Saturday, just two tenths behind Red Bull’s pole-sitter Max Verstappen, sending the 140,000 fans packed into the old Northamptonshire airfield absolutely potty.

After finishing fourth in Austria last weekend – Norris’s best result of the season – it all adds to the feelgood factor surrounding the British driver, who has become a firm fans’ favourite.

Norris is trying not to get carried away. “I guess I’m a little surprised,” he told media in the press conference immediately following qualifying. “I wasn’t expecting to be up here this weekend.”

Norris, in fact, spent much of this week talking down McLaren’s chances. Yes, they had a new front wing in Austria last weekend which appeared to have made a difference. Yes they brought more upgrades here to Silverstone. But they were not suddenly going to find themselves ahead of Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes, he insisted. It would take time to be consistently challenging those teams rather than bagging the odd qualifying result at high-speed circuits such as Barcelona, Spielberg and Silverstone, which particularly suit them.

As boring as it sounds, he is probably right. While Norris was second quickest in qualifying, and rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri third, there is no guarantee they will stay up there in terms of race pace. Or in Hungary in a fortnight’s time.

The question is, how long will it take for McLaren to get back consistently to the front of the grid? And more to the point, will Norris still be there when they do?

The Briton’s star is firmly in the ascendancy. Norris is almost universally regarded as a potential world champion in the right car. Even Verstappen acknowledged as much earlier this week. “If Lando was in a race-winning car, he would win races. It’s as simple as that,” the double world champion stated.

Verstappen’s words were particularly intriguing as Red Bull currently have a second driver who is in a complete funk. Sergio Perez exited in Q1, the fifth time in a row he has failed to make the top-10 shoot-out. The Mexican has a contract through to the end of next season. And Norris has what is said to be a ‘watertight’ contract with McLaren through to the end of 2025. One, moreover, which the 23-year-old has consistently said he will honour.

But everything and everyone in F1 has a price and if Red Bull want Norris enough, that transfer could happen.

“Red Bull cannot afford to have a car that good and not have two cars right up there for the championship,” noted former world champion Damon Hill this week, adding he did not think the champions would turn to former driver, and current reserve, Daniel Ricciardo, should they decide to jettison Perez. “I think they’d want a fresh face. Possibly Lando.”

Norris and Verstappen in the same team is an intriguing prospect

It’s an intriguing prospect. And what a combination they would be. Two old friends from junior formulae, battling it out in the same team.

Norris smiles. As one of F1’s highest-rated and most popular drivers – he revealed this week that he is getting increasingly unusual requests from his fans, but that he drew the line recently at “signing a baby’s forehead” – he is philosophical about his current lot.

“I am not a guy who wastes time wishing for something else,” he says. “When the time comes and something happens then something happens, but I don’t get carried away with any of that, as much as I daydream about things in life, like everyone does.”

For now, he is just intent on trying to take McLaren back to the front. Results like the one in Austria last week, or in qualifying on Saturday, plus McLaren’s new wind tunnel and simulator, both of which are coming onstream this year, give him cause for hope. But it is a case of small steps.

“Of course I’d like that,” Norries replies when asked whether he would like to finish as the top Briton this weekend, a distinct possibility with Mercedes’ George Russell and Lewis Hamilton sixth and seventh respectively, and Williams’ Alex Albon eighth. “Lewis has had it for too many years already. It’s about time he let someone else have a go!

“But there’s no jealousy. It’s like when you say ‘Are you jealous of Lewis Hamilton’s stats in Formula One?’ As much as I’d like them, there’s just no point saying ‘It’s my goal’ because it’s absurd. Almost impossible. I’m just doing the best I can in the car that I’m driving. That’s all I can do.”

It is proving more than enough right now. F1’s big dogs are circling. If McLaren do not get their act together in the next couple of seasons, the muppet show will move on.

