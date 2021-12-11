Lando Norris: I’m in prime position to watch Formula One title showdown
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lando Norris believes he has the “best seat” to watch the Formula One title showdown after qualifying third in Abu Dhabi – but admits he does not want to cause any controversy as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen vie for the championship.
While Red Bull’s Verstappen stole a march on Hamilton by sealing pole position ahead of the Mercedes with the pair locked on 369.5 points in the standings, Norris put in a fine lap to take third for McLaren.
The 22-year-old will now be aiming for a fifth podium of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit, but he knows he will be playing second fiddle to the title protagonists.
“I think I am in the best seat for tomorrow,” he said.
“I’m very excited to see everything unfold. It is a genuine pleasure to be in this position, see everything that has been going on this season between Max and Lewis.
“To watch the battle and the racing, as I have a lot of respect for them, it gives me the prime position for the view tomorrow.
“I am a bit nervous because I want to stay where I am and watch everything unfold over the first few laps or the whole race.
“But I also don’t want to get involved too much as it could cause controversy. I don’t know whether to go for the move, not go for the move, you tell me?”
AWESOME!!!
What a lap, @LandoNorris! 🙌#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/IWefaV7WAb
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 11, 2021
Norris had not looked like challenging so far up the grid but was ultimately ahead of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who disappointed down in sixth.
Asked where his lap time came from, Norris added: “I don’t know really! It came already in Q3 run one. I made some improvements, but also a few mistakes.
“Then I just had a clean lap in the end. I went for pole, but it didn’t quite work out as it’s still a little bit off. But no, it was a nice lap to P3. It was a bit of a surprise.”