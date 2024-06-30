Lando Norris: I will lose respect for Max Verstappen unless he says sorry

Lando Norris was unable to finish the Austrian GP after his coming together with Max Verstappen - Getty Images/Jayce Illman

Lando Norris has said he will lose “a lot of respect” for close friend-turned Formula One championship rival Max Verstappen after the two clashed while fighting for the lead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

McLaren driver Norris was forced to retire from the race with damage caused by a collision on lap 64, following nine laps of intense duelling between the pair.

Verstappen, who also suffered a puncture but was able to pit for repairs and still finish fifth despite a 10-second penalty for causing the Turn Three collision, extended his championship lead because of Norris’s retirement, but found himself at the centre of allegations of “desperate” defensive driving from the British driver.

Asked if their relationship would now change, Norris admitted: “I don’t know, it depends what he says, if he says he did nothing wrong, then I will lose a lot of respect for that.

“If he admits to being a bit stupid and running into me and being a bit reckless in a way, then I will lose only a small amount of respect for him. It’s a tough one to take when fighting for the win, I was trying to be fair from my side and he just wasn’t.”

Norris was particularly angry over what he considered unacceptable moves to defend by Verstappen, with the McLaren driver complaining on his radio on several occasions about his Red Bull rival moving under braking.

"He saw me move and then moved."



Norris thinks Verstappen moved in the braking zone when he attempted an overtake 🔀 pic.twitter.com/EkbgZ7ykRx — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 30, 2024

Verstappen in response said he wanted to analyse the collision before casting his judgment, but defended his actions.

“Of course from the outside it’s hard to see when I brake,” Verstappen said. “I know in the past it was a bit of a complaint.

“Now I always move my wheel before I brake, then you brake in a straight line trajectory. It’s always easy to say on the outside that I’m moving under the braking.

“But I think the guy in the car knows best what he’s doing.”

Norris insisted Verstappen’s driving fell foul of the rulebook, however, while McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said stewards should have handed out a harsher punishment given Norris was forced to retire from the race completely.

“There’s rules for what you’re not allowed to do and you’re allowed to do,” Norris added.

“He was doing things you’re not allowed to do and not getting penalised. I expect a tough battle against Max. I know what to expect. I expect aggression and pushing the limits and that kind of thing.

“All three times he’s doing stuff which can easily cause an incident. And in a way just a bit reckless – he seemed like a little bit desperate from his side.

“Doesn’t need to be, he’s got plenty of wins. But a bit desperate to do what he could to not let me pass and I know it’s going to be aggressive.

“So like I’m in a way not surprised, but I just expected a tough, fair, respectful on the edge bit of racing and I don’t feel like that’s what I got him into.”

Max Verstappen defended his drive when quizzed by the media after the race - Getty Images/Jayce Illman

Norris added: “I mean, I was on the edge of the track, I didn’t know what else I’m going to do. He’s always been a bit like that. I respect Max a lot and what he can do and what he goes out and does every time he’s on track, but there’s times when I think he goes maybe a little bit too far.

“And I feel like today is a little bit of that. It’s one incident and at the same time, I know these things happen. [But] I’m disappointed. He ruined my race, destroyed my car. These are the best bits on the car [now] for the bin.

“We don’t have a lot of space in the battle that we’re in, in terms of upgrades and budget cap and things like that.

“My whole car is destroyed and these are all the bits that we need for next week.

“It’s not just a repercussion of what happens on the track, it’s everything that we have to carry in Silverstone and be disadvantaged by. I just expected a bit more from him.”