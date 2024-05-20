Lando Norris: I grew up a loner – now I’m making up for lost time

Lando Norris is ready to push Max Verstappen to the distance in the title race - Getty Images /Mark Thompson

Lando Norris has admitted he used to be “a bit of a loner” growing up, but is now “making up for lost time” as he embraces life as Formula One’s rising star.

The McLaren driver has had a whirlwind month on and off the track, beginning with his runner-up finish in China a few weeks ago, which won him the fans’ vote as driver of the day.

Norris followed up that drive by slicing his nose on a glass at a boat party in Amsterdam hosted by a Dutch DJ friend. Then, with his nose still patched up, the 24-year-old claimed his maiden grand prix victory in Miami, celebrating his win with an all-night bender, before jetting to Georgia to play Augusta National golf course twice in two days.

At Imola on Sunday, Norris produced another consummate drive, conserving his tyres before pushing Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen right to the wire in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Although Norris ultimately finished runner-up again, the Briton was hugely encouraged by McLaren’s pace, declaring he “would have had Verstappen” had the race gone on another lap or two and expressing hope that he would be able to compete with the Dutch driver at every track from now on.

There are still 17 races left this season, and with Norris trailing Verstappen by 60 points in the drivers’ standings, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc just 48 points behind the Dutchman, hopes are growing that we may yet have a fight for the title.

Adding to the sense of freshness and renewal in the sport, the post-race press conference had a markedly convivial atmosphere with the podium finishers, Verstappen, Norris and Leclerc, all friends and neighbours, all a similar age – 26, 24 and 26 respectively – and all apparently enjoying the fact that their cars were now so evenly matched.

Norris and Verstappen, in particular, clearly enjoyed riffing off each other, particularly when discussing their off-track habits. Verstappen made headlines by warming up for Sunday’s grand prix with “a couple of stints” in the virtual 24hrs of the Nurburgring race, helping his eSports team Redline to victory.

The Red Bull driver’s decision to take part in an endurance sim race on the eve and the morning of a Formula One grand prix – the world champion has a sim set up in his new, specially-prepared motorhome – was queried by some, with suggestions, which Verstappen denied, that he might be compromising his preparation.

Lando Norris speaks during a press conference with race winner Max Verstappen and third placed Charles Leclerc - Getty Images /Bryn Lennon

Both Verstappen and Norris smiled when the Briton was asked whether he would ever consider doing likewise. “You know we did the 24 hours of Spa [together],” Verstappen interrupted.

“Yeah, we won races together already. I’ve done my bit!” Norris said, laughing.

“He’s retired. It’s like ‘I’ve done that’,” Verstappen added.

The banter continued as Norris tried to explain why he no longer did sim-racing as much as he once did, giving an interesting response about his childhood and his desire to get out more these days.

“I mean, I definitely don’t do it as much as I used to. More because I kind of play golf and stuff. Max hates golf…”

“I’m not an old man,” Verstappen interjected.

“Yeah, well, same,” Norris laughed. “But, yeah, I’ve just never tried [sim racing on a grand prix weekend]. I’d be up for it. I stayed up and watched the [Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk] fight last night. So I never sleep much anyway.

“[And] I don’t think it would have had the biggest toll [on Verstappen]. Otherwise, he probably wouldn’t have done it. He didn’t drive too late. He did a couple of stints. And he prepared for [the F1 race properly]. It [sim racing] is not a physical thing. It’s more just mentally it can hurt you a bit. But I probably stayed up later than he did. What time do you go to sleep?”

“Actually, I watched the fight as well,” Verstappen replied, laughing.

“Oh you did! So, I mean, I went to bed, like, I don’t know what it was, 2am or something,” Norris replied. “I didn’t get my 10 or eight hours or whatever it is, and I was watching the [US Open] golf, so I had a lot going on, and Indianapolis [IndyCar racing]... Yeah, I had like four screens going on. I’ve got a full set-up, just not a sim set-up!

“But no, I respect it. It’s obviously something I grew up doing so much of. I think I paid the price of doing so much of it and not many other things when I grew up. My life was literally racing, sim racing, and then school when I had to go. And I didn’t do anything else. I never went out. I didn’t do any of this when I was a kid. I never went out with my friends and that kind of stuff. I was a bit of a loner.

“Now I’m just kind of making up for my lost time. Maybe if I [had done] less sim stuff and more other things [growing up], maybe I would still be doing my sim racing. I think just kind of how I grew up and stuff has led me away from it a little bit more than maybe what Max has done, and maybe Max did a bit of the opposite.

“But I still love it. I still play online and do stuff with my mates online. I still enjoy it. But it’s not something I thought of doing on Saturday night.”