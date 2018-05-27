Lando Norris demoted by post-race Monaco Formula 2 penalty

Jack Benyon
Autosport
McLaren Formula 1 junior Lando Norris has been demoted from second to third in the Monaco Formula 2 sprint race for a breach of virtual safety car regulations.

Both race winner Antonio Fuoco and championship leader Norris were deemed to have
gone too fast under VSC conditions, and the amount of time they went over the VSC delta was added to their total race time.

Ferrari F1 protege Fuoco receives 0.8 seconds, allowing him to keep the win, but Norris was given a 1.1s addition and loses second to Fuoco's team-mate Louis Deletraz.

That means Charouz Racing System's first F2 win becomes its first one-two in the series.

Carlin driver Norris ends up classified third ahead of Artem Markelov while the rest of the top six was also affected by penalties.

Roberto Merhi had sealed fifth to go with his podium in Friday's feature race, but was deemed to have passed Trident's Arjun Maini at the Nouvelle Chicane under the safety car and given a five-second time penalty.

He drops from fifth to seventh behind Maini and Arden driver Maxi Gunther.

Santino Ferrucci, Maini's team-mate, was the final driver to be penalised. He carried out bite-point checks in the pitlane - which is not permitted - after he had stalled off the line at the start of the race. His 12th place finish was unaffected by the penalty.

After the penalties, Norris's title lead is 27 points over joint second place holders Markelov and Alexander Albon.

Revised race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Laps

Gap

1

Antonio Fuoco

Charouz Racing System

30

48m45.173s

2

Louis Deletraz

Charouz Racing System

30

1.269s

3

Lando Norris

Carlin

30

1.472s

4

Artem Markelov

RUSSIAN TIME

30

3.291s

5

Arjun Maini

Trident

30

6.649s

6

Maximilian Gunther

BWT Arden

30

7.155s

7

Roberto Merhi

MP Motorsport

30

10.299s

8

Nicholas Latifi

DAMS

30

11.442s

9

Nyck de Vries

Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing

29

1 Lap

10

Luca Ghiotto

Campos Vexatec Racing

29

1 Lap

11

Nirei Fukuzumi

BWT Arden

27

3 Laps

12

Santino Ferrucci

Trident

27

3 Laps

-

Roy Nissany

Campos Vexatec Racing

25

Retirement

-

Alexander Albon

DAMS

25

Retirement

-

Ralph Boschung

MP Motorsport

20

Retirement

-

George Russell

ART Grand Prix

18

Retirement

-

Sean Gelael

Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing

3

Retirement

-

Tadasuke Makino

RUSSIAN TIME

2

Retirement

-

Jack Aitken

ART Grand Prix

1

Retirement

