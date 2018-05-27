Lando Norris demoted by post-race Monaco Formula 2 penalty
McLaren Formula 1 junior Lando Norris has been demoted from second to third in the Monaco Formula 2 sprint race for a breach of virtual safety car regulations.
Both race winner Antonio Fuoco and championship leader Norris were deemed to have
gone too fast under VSC conditions, and the amount of time they went over the VSC delta was added to their total race time.
Ferrari F1 protege Fuoco receives 0.8 seconds, allowing him to keep the win, but Norris was given a 1.1s addition and loses second to Fuoco's team-mate Louis Deletraz.
That means Charouz Racing System's first F2 win becomes its first one-two in the series.
Carlin driver Norris ends up classified third ahead of Artem Markelov while the rest of the top six was also affected by penalties.
Roberto Merhi had sealed fifth to go with his podium in Friday's feature race, but was deemed to have passed Trident's Arjun Maini at the Nouvelle Chicane under the safety car and given a five-second time penalty.
He drops from fifth to seventh behind Maini and Arden driver Maxi Gunther.
Santino Ferrucci, Maini's team-mate, was the final driver to be penalised. He carried out bite-point checks in the pitlane - which is not permitted - after he had stalled off the line at the start of the race. His 12th place finish was unaffected by the penalty.
After the penalties, Norris's title lead is 27 points over joint second place holders Markelov and Alexander Albon.
Revised race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Laps
Gap
1
Antonio Fuoco
Charouz Racing System
30
48m45.173s
2
Louis Deletraz
Charouz Racing System
30
1.269s
3
Lando Norris
Carlin
30
1.472s
4
Artem Markelov
RUSSIAN TIME
30
3.291s
5
Arjun Maini
Trident
30
6.649s
6
Maximilian Gunther
BWT Arden
30
7.155s
7
Roberto Merhi
MP Motorsport
30
10.299s
8
Nicholas Latifi
DAMS
30
11.442s
9
Nyck de Vries
Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing
29
1 Lap
10
Luca Ghiotto
Campos Vexatec Racing
29
1 Lap
11
Nirei Fukuzumi
BWT Arden
27
3 Laps
12
Santino Ferrucci
Trident
27
3 Laps
-
Roy Nissany
Campos Vexatec Racing
25
Retirement
-
Alexander Albon
DAMS
25
Retirement
-
Ralph Boschung
MP Motorsport
20
Retirement
-
George Russell
ART Grand Prix
18
Retirement
-
Sean Gelael
Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing
3
Retirement
-
Tadasuke Makino
RUSSIAN TIME
2
Retirement
-
Jack Aitken
ART Grand Prix
1
Retirement