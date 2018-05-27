Lando Norris demoted by post-race Monaco Formula 2 penalty

Norris demoted by post-race penalty

McLaren Formula 1 junior Lando Norris has been demoted from second to third in the Monaco Formula 2 sprint race for a breach of virtual safety car regulations.

Both race winner Antonio Fuoco and championship leader Norris were deemed to have

gone too fast under VSC conditions, and the amount of time they went over the VSC delta was added to their total race time.



Ferrari F1 protege Fuoco receives 0.8 seconds, allowing him to keep the win, but Norris was given a 1.1s addition and loses second to Fuoco's team-mate Louis Deletraz.

That means Charouz Racing System's first F2 win becomes its first one-two in the series.

Carlin driver Norris ends up classified third ahead of Artem Markelov while the rest of the top six was also affected by penalties.

Roberto Merhi had sealed fifth to go with his podium in Friday's feature race, but was deemed to have passed Trident's Arjun Maini at the Nouvelle Chicane under the safety car and given a five-second time penalty.

He drops from fifth to seventh behind Maini and Arden driver Maxi Gunther.

Santino Ferrucci, Maini's team-mate, was the final driver to be penalised. He carried out bite-point checks in the pitlane - which is not permitted - after he had stalled off the line at the start of the race. His 12th place finish was unaffected by the penalty.

After the penalties, Norris's title lead is 27 points over joint second place holders Markelov and Alexander Albon.

Revised race result



Pos Driver Team Laps Gap 1 Antonio Fuoco Charouz Racing System 30 48m45.173s 2 Louis Deletraz Charouz Racing System 30 1.269s 3 Lando Norris Carlin 30 1.472s 4 Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 30 3.291s 5 Arjun Maini Trident 30 6.649s 6 Maximilian Gunther BWT Arden 30 7.155s 7 Roberto Merhi MP Motorsport 30 10.299s 8 Nicholas Latifi DAMS 30 11.442s 9 Nyck de Vries Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing 29 1 Lap 10 Luca Ghiotto Campos Vexatec Racing 29 1 Lap 11 Nirei Fukuzumi BWT Arden 27 3 Laps 12 Santino Ferrucci Trident 27 3 Laps - Roy Nissany Campos Vexatec Racing 25 Retirement - Alexander Albon DAMS 25 Retirement - Ralph Boschung MP Motorsport 20 Retirement - George Russell ART Grand Prix 18 Retirement - Sean Gelael Pertamina Prema Theodore Racing 3 Retirement - Tadasuke Makino RUSSIAN TIME 2 Retirement - Jack Aitken ART Grand Prix 1 Retirement