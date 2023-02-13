Lando Norris willing to defy FIA ban on 'political statements'

Lando Norris prepares for the Mexico GP - Lando Norris demands free speech ban U-turn - Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Lando Norris has urged the FIA to perform a “U-turn” on political messaging, saying Formula One’s drivers should not have to ask for permission to speak about issues which are important to them as they are “not at school”.

Motorsport’s world governing body sparked criticism after announcing last December that it had updated its International Sporting Code to state that drivers would need prior written permission from the FIA to make “political, religious and personal statements” from the start of the 2023 season.

Despite a backlash, including from human rights organisations, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem refused to back down, saying if drivers pushed their luck they would be penalised. “If there is anything, you take the permission. If not, if they make any other mistake, it’s like speeding in the pit lane. If you do it, it’s very clear what you get,” he said.

Formula One has since distanced itself from the FIA’s rules, saying it would never seek to gag drivers.

And speaking at the launch of McLaren’s 2023 challenger on Monday, British driver Norris said he felt there had been enough of a backlash now for the FIA to reconsider.

“I feel like there’s been quite a bit of pressure, [enough] to maybe make a little bit of a U-turn,” Norris said.” But I think F1 has made it clear what we should be able to do as drivers. And I guess that’s what I stand by. “We should be able to say what we want and what we believe in.”

Asked whether he would be prepared to flout the ban and risk a penalty, Norris joked: “I mean, I don’t know what the penalty is… if it’s a fiver or something then I might be prepared to break it. If it’s a bit more then maybe not. [But] at certain times I feel there are certain things I’ll want to say that maybe they won’t allow. But I might think it would only be a positive thing.

“We’re not in a school, you know. We shouldn’t have to ask about everything and say, ‘Can we do this? Can we do that?’ I think we’re grown up enough to try to make smart decisions. Sometimes people make silly decisions but that happens in life. I think enough drivers have said things now to push back a bit.”

Story continues

McLaren, who have a new team principal in Andrea Stella and a new driver in Oscar Piastri, say they are “realistic” about their goals this season. Their intention is to establish themselves as the fourth-best team after Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

Norris, meanwhile, said he welcomed the challenge of 21-year-old Australian Piastri, saying he hoped he pushed him to new heights after previous team-mate Daniel Ricciardo lost his way.

“As a team, we need a driver who can push me a little bit more,” he said, “and hopefully that enables me to unlock even more potential from myself. That’s something we’ve lacked a little bit over the last few seasons. “Hopefully that’s something that Oscar can add to the table this season. To push me, and help me to find another limit of myself. There’s always something you can improve on.”

Norris added: “There’s nothing to worry about. I know how good of a driver he is. So I don’t expect him to take long to get up to speed at all. I’m sure there will be times when he’s performing extremely well and he’s pushing me to the limit. Hopefully we can use that to our advantage as a team. I look forward to those times and hopefully having some good battles with him.”