Landmark Theatres Appoints Former MLB, NFL Exec Scott Kleckner as Chief Operating Officer

Landmark Theatres has named Scott Kleckner, a veteran operations executive who has worked with Disney, the NFL, MLB, NBA and the NHL, as its chief operating officer, according to a report in Deadline.

Kleckner in his role as COO will report to chairman and owner Charles S. Cohen.

“Having spent my career with many of the best companies in a variety of retail, live entertainment, professional sports and hospitality businesses, I’m thrilled to join the Landmark team. As the industry leader in specialized independent exhibition, I look forward to driving the financial growth of the chain and delivering results,” Kleckner said in a statement.

“Scott Kleckner’s transformative leadership skills make him the ideal person for this important role at Landmark Theatres. He has shown tremendous results in all of the many varied endeavors he has undertaken and we look forward to having him on our team,” Cohen added in a statement.

Prior to Landmark, Kleckner most recently served as Retail and Restaurant Director of Belcampo Meat Company. Prior stints include include district manager for Aramark Sports, Entertainment and Conventions overseeing New York and New Jersey; resident district manager of the New York Mets; district manager for the Philadelphia Sports Complex and director of operations of Lambeau Field.

Deadline first reported the news.