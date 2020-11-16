Landmark mental health report calls for $4bn upgrade to care from ‘moment’ a person is struggling

Mental illness costs the Australian economy more than $200bn a year, the Productivity Commission has found, in what Scott Morrison called “the most comprehensive report” of its kind.

Five months after receiving it, the government released the commission’s report into mental health, which was commissioned in November 2018. A draft report had been released last year.

Morrison said the government needed time to absorb the report but gave no other reason for its delayed release. Under the Productivity Commission Act, governments are required to table the reports they receive within 25 sitting days of receiving them.

The 1,200-page report contains 21 recommendations for better dealing with mental health in Australia. The $200bn figure includes $150bn in disability and early death costs, as a conservative estimate.

The report urges Australia’s mental health system to put people at the centre of care and to provide support from the moment someone is identifying as struggling, as well as providing treatment and further care. It also recommends better addressing the representation of people with mental health issues in the justice and corrections systems, by including mental health professionals in police communication centres.

The report found the benefits from its recommended reforms would be “substantial and are mainly derived from improvements in people’s quality of life – up to $18bn per year”.

“There would be additional annual benefits of up to $1.3bn per year as a result of increased economic participation and productivity,” the report concluded.

“These benefits would require expenditure of up to $4.2bn per year and generate savings of up to $1.7bn per year.”

Morrison said the government would be “carefully considering all of these reports, but with a view to action”.

He said the national cabinet, established in response to the Covid-19 public health emergency, was already working on bettering mental health services across all health systems.

“So as we strive for these better days ahead, I commit my government to a number of principles that will guide our way – and governments around the country to honour them as well, as I have no doubt that they will – moving towards preventative and proactive support for all Australians, starting with infants and families,” he said.

“We will not wait for risk factors to eventuate or warning signs to escalate, but offer the right intervention as soon as possible.

“It will support Australians where they live, where they learn and where they work. There will be more front doors into support. If there’s not, we need someone to hear you and for someone to open that door and for someone to help.

“And proactive help for people who can’t knock on that door or ask for it. This also means better identifying points of transition or disconnection, where our mental health and suicide prevention efforts are most needed.

“It will require health systems to better integrate with schools, businesses, civil society organisations, non-health sectors where people at risk or in distress are most likely to be identified early, to provide that triple-A care: appropriate, affordable and accessible.”

Morrison said there also needed to be better integration of services at every step.

“No matter where you are on the mental health spectrum, or how persistent your suicidal thoughts are, support must be there to meet your needs, and this means timely proactive care that treats a person as just that – a person, not a case, not a number. Not even an experience, but as a fellow human being.”

Productivity Commission’s key recommendations