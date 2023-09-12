Landmark corporate emissions transparency bill heads to Newsom’s desk

A first-of-its-kind bill that would shed light on corporate sources of carbon pollution in California will head to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk Tuesday after winning passage in the state legislature.

The Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act, Senate Bill 253, would require companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue to publicly reveal their greenhouse gas emissions beginning in 2026.

The measure passed in the Assembly over opposition from business interests who say compliance costs will burden companies, and sailed through a final vote in the Senate Tuesday. Supporters herald it as landmark legislation needed to fill information gaps and cut through corporate greenwashing to meet climate goals.

“These disclosures are simple but transformational, which is why companies like Apple are already reporting their emissions and calling them essential to their corporate climate goals,” said the legislation’s author Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). “We need strong transparency to create a level playing field among private and public companies.”

Research shows that major corporations are responsible for a significant share of carbon emissions contributing to global warming. with Just 100 companies are found to have been the source of more than 70% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions since 1988.

California law already requires large polluters to disclose their emissions through the state’s flagship cap-and-trade program. But there is no means to accurately measure the full scope of corporate carbon emissions up and down a company’s supply chain, which Wiener’s bill seeks to address.

A previous version of SB 253 fell two votes short in the Assembly last session after major companies argued that downstream emissions would be nearly impossible to calculate. This year’s amendments allow companies to use formulas to estimate emissions; the bill was also revised to remove penalties for inaccurate estimates made in good faith.

Story continues

Under the bill, large public and private companies would be required to publicly disclose the full breadth of their carbon emissions using a framework introduced in 2001 by the World Resources Institute as a universal method for emissions measurement and reporting.

The framework uses three “scopes” of carbon emissions: Scope 1 caused by a company’s direct activities, Scope 2, which includes indirect activities such as as energy purchases, and Scope 3, which encompasses all indirect carbon emissions from its supply chain.

The legislation’s reporting requirements would apply to an estimated 5,300 companies with revenues of more than $1 billion, according to Ceres, a nonprofit group supporting the bill.

They would mandate corporations such as Walmart, ExxonMobil and Chevron to disclose emissions released throughout their supply chain, including transporting products, disposing waste and powering facilities. Several major corporations including Google, Apple, Patagonia, Microsoft, IKEA USA and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co signed on in support.

Yet the bill overcame a lobbying push from powerful business interests, including the California Chamber of Commerce and Sempra, the parent company of SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric. It argued that the measure “would impose a new, and potentially insurmountable, cost” on businesses working with the gas utilities.

A survey by Environmental Resources Management, an environmental consulting group, found that the average cost for companies with over $1 billion in annual revenue to report full climate risk disclosures was $533,000, while greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting and disclosure was $237,000.

Newsom has taken no public position on the bill.