Landlords paying an extra £5.5bn a year to banks as mortgage rates surge

Landlords are paying an extra £5.5bn a year to their banks following a surge in mortgage rates, data shows.

Buy-to-let investors are now collectively paying £15bn a year in mortgage interest, a 58pc jump since November 2021 when the Bank of England began raising interest rates, analysis by Hamptons shows.

In the year to August alone, landlords’ mortgage interest payments increased by 40pc, meaning they are paying an extra £4.3bn in interest.

By contrast, falling interest rates between 2015 and 2021 meant landlords’ mortgage interest bills fell by 3pc, despite the fact that they took on 43pc more debt over the period.

Rising interest rates are eroding buy-to-let profit margins fast. In August, mortgaged landlords’ borrowing bills consumed 37pc of their rental income, up from 28pc a year ago. This calculation does not account for their tax and maintenance costs.

More investors are being hit as they come to the end of their old, cheaper fixed rate deals and are having to refinance at far higher rates.

The average rate on a two-year fixed-rate buy-to-let mortgage on Friday was 6.24pc, more than double the average 2.92pc rate in October 2021, according to Moneyfacts.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “Even if there are no further rate hikes by the Bank of England, we could see the amount of mortgage interest paid by landlords exceed £20bn over the next two years.

“This has the potential to eat up just over half the amount mortgaged landlords receive in rent. For some investors, this will be unaffordable, and they will likely bow out, keeping upward pressure on rents.”

The average mortgage rate on outstanding buy-to-let loans was 3.4pc in August. If this rate climbs to 4pc, landlords’ total annual mortgage interest bill will rise to £17.9bn. At 6pc, the total cumulative interest bill would hit £26.8bn.

Landlord profits are shrinking despite massive rent growth. The average cost of a newly let property jumped by 11.7pc year-on-year in September.

This was the second fastest increase on record, second only to the 12pc growth rate recorded in August.

Average rent on a newly-let home in Britain is now £1,325 per month up from £1,186 in September 2022.

Rents are rising fastest in London, where growth hit 15.7pc. This means tenants must pay £322 more per month for a property compared to a year earlier.

In outer London, rents have climbed by 16.2pc, which means that average rent here is now higher than in central London two years ago.