Landlords face crisis as tenants’ rent burden reaches 10-year high

Tenants are facing an affordability crisis after the proportion of income spent on rent reached a 10-year high.

Average rents have risen to £1,078 per month, an increase of £117 since last year, according to property website Zoopla.

The annual rental growth of 12pc was double the 6pc wage growth for a single earner, driving renters to seek smaller properties or house shares. Rents account for 35pc of the average single earner’s wages, the highest proportion in a decade.

One-bed flats had become more popular in the last month as a result of the squeeze on affordable housing, the report added.

Rent increases had been more aggressive in large cities, with rents in London up 17pc to an average of £1,189. Manchester and Glasgow also saw higher-than-average rent growth, up 15.6pc to £928 and 14.1pc to £813 respectively.

Polly Neate, of homelessness charity Shelter, said private renting had reached “boiling point”. Ms Neate said: “Too many tenants are living in fear of getting a rent increase or an eviction notice dropping on their doormat.”

Despite the sharp increases in rent year-on-year, rental enquiries per estate agency branch were 46pc above the five-year average, the report found. Rental demand had been bolstered by increased mortgage rates hindering access to homeownership for first-time buyers, it added.

Richard Donnell, of Zoopla, said renters were “paying the price for low levels of new investment” in the sector over the last six years.

He said: “A chronic lack of supply is behind the rapid growth in rents which are increasingly unaffordable for the nation’s renters, especially single-person households and those on low incomes. Many are also staying put to avoid the worst of rent increases.

“Others may now need to stay at home with parents or relatives for longer until they can afford to rent privately.”

The National Residential Landlords Association, a lobby group for property investors, said soaring rents also presented a problem for landlords, whose costs have forced them into making a “binary choice” between selling up and increasing rent further.

Chris Norris, of the NRLA, said: “For some landlords it is not sustainable to increase rents as it still wouldn’t be enough to cover their mortgage.

“There is massive undersupply across the housing market, and not enough affordable housing accommodation because the environment for investing has become so hostile.

“Demand is running away. There is no region where members aren’t saying demand is increasing.”