Landlord stabs tenant in his side during argument, Ohio police say

An argument between an Ohio landlord and a tenant led to the tenant being stabbed, police said in a news release.

Columbus police were sent to a neighborhood west of the city on the evening of Feb. 6, the release said. Officers found a 58-year-old man who was stabbed once in the side.

A witness and the man told officers the man’s 30-year-old landlord tried to turn the water off to the residence.

The two argued and fought, police said, and the landlord used the cutting tool he used to “chop up the ice and snow” near the water system and stabbed his tenant once before leaving the scene.

Police said the suspect was arrested, and the tenant’s injuries were treated at the scene. Police did not name the landlord and tenant.

