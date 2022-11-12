Landlord insurance claims spike as tenants miss payments

House

Rent insurance claims have soared as tenants fall into arrears, new figures have shown.

Claims were 46pc higher last month compared with six months previous, according to figures from Alan Boswell Group, a provider. Demand from landlords had also increased by 60pc during the same period.

Policies cost as little as £160 a year and cover landlords for lost income and court costs if they need to evict.

Andrew Hagger, of MoneyComms, an analyst, said rent guarantee insurance would become more expensive for landlords in the near future.

He said: “It’s inevitable that a surge in claims leads to higher premiums, ­particularly as this situation will worsen as the cost of borrowing and cost of ­living crisis continue to bite. ­

Insurers may also tighten up their acceptance criteria for those applying for such cover in the future.”

Heath Alexander-Bew, of Alan Boswell Group, said landlords were buying policies that cover at least 18 months of rent. He said: “Evictions are taking longer and there can often be considerable vacant time while any remedial work is completed.”

Chris Norris, of the National Residential Landlord Association, a trade body, said it was common for landlords who use letting agents to have such insurance policies – as the product is often included in the package.

He said: “The only thing landlords have to be very careful of with rent insurance products is that some of them are very restrictive about the ­tenant you can accept. They will insist on doing the referencing of the ­tenant and will sometimes have stricter ­criteria than the landlord might normally use.”

Mr Norris said there were concerns that vulnerable tenants and those on benefits would be excluded.

But for some landlords dealing with rental arrears, insurance is still not worth the expense.

Megan Smith, a 52-year-old landlord from Hertfordshire with 16 properties, has a number of tenants behind on rent.

Ms Smith, who asked for her name to be changed, said she did not think rent insurance was cost effective.

She said: “I generally get the money, three months down the line or whatever, when whoever is experiencing issues has got themselves back on track.”