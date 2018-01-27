Landale's fame rising as Saint Mary's hosts Portland

It's no surprise that Jock Landale looks like a shoo-in to be named West Coast Conference player of the year.

But more and more he is looking like the first first-team All-American for Saint Mary's, which hosts Portland on Saturday in Moraga, Calif.

BYU coach Dave Rose is a believer.

"Jock has got unbelievable skill, and he has worked hard and he has a skill set that is really hard to manage," Rose told The Salt Lake Tribune before Landale torched the Cougars for his sixth 30-point game of the season. "But the guys playing around Jock are really, really (helpful). Their emphasis is to get the ball to Jock. And Jock gets the ball on the left block 30, 40 times a game. And we are talking about a team that might be playing with 61, 62 possessions, and that's where he gets the ball.

"Obviously, you got to give Jock a lot of credit for as good as he's been. But these guys get him the ball, and then he is really smart with it."

The No. 16 Gaels (20-2, 9-0 WCC) extended their winning streak to 15 by beating BYU 75-62 on Thursday. A win over the Pilots on Saturday would make the streak the longest in school history.

Landale, who scored 32 points for the third time in four games, has 12 double-doubles over the past 14 games.

Saint Mary's point guard Emmett Naar, a fellow Aussie, has come to expect such things from his 6-foot-11 center.

"It's ridiculous how unsurprising it is, if that makes any sense," Naar told the (San Jose) Mercury News. "He's been doing it all year. You look at the stat sheet and he has like 30 and 15. For most players, 'Wow, that's unbelievable.' He's done it so many times now you sort of take it for granted. It's a ridiculous level he's playing at right now."

Landale scored 18 points during the final nine minutes when Saint Mary's pulled away, but he wasn't taking all the credit.