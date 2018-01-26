Landale's 32 leads No. 16 Saint Mary's past BYU 75-62

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) -- Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett likes knowing that his team's 15-game winning streak hasn't received much national attention.

The way the 16th-ranked Gaels have been playing lately, it's going to be difficult to ignore.

Jock Landale had 32 points and 14 rebounds and No. 16 Saint Mary's pulled away in the second half to beat BYU 75-62 on Thursday night.

The 15-game winning streak matches the longest in Saint Mary's history. The Gaels also won 15 straight in 2008-09.

''This little run they've had, most of it's been under the radar,'' Bennett said of his current squad. ''For a team having a streak like that, it hasn't felt like that. The pressure of the streak, the talk of the streak, none of that's been prevalent. It's been kind of nice actually.''

Emmett Naar added 13 points and 12 assists and Evan Fitzner made a key 3-pointer late to help the Gaels (20-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference) hold on for their fifth consecutive win over the Cougars (17-5, 6-3). Naar, who came into the game second in the country for assists, needs 33 more to break the school's career record.

Landale was dominant all game on Australian night at McKeon Pavilion. He helped the Gaels get out to an early lead in a back-and-forth first half then scored 18 in the second half, including 11 straight during one stretch. Landale also made a nifty assist when he passed to Naar cutting down the lane for an easy bucket.

Naar returned the favor with an alley-oop pass to the Saint Mary's big man for a dunk that put the Gaels up 61-53.

''Things went my way tonight and the team's way as well,'' Landale said. ''It's always great to win on Australian night. It was good fun.''

After McKay Cannon's 3-pointer made it 61-56, Landale made two free throws, Fitzner hit a 3-poiinter and Landale added a three-point play.