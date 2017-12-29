Landale leads Saint Mary's to victory over LMU in WCC opener

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jock Landale tallied 21 points and nine rebounds and Jordan Ford hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 to propel Saint Mary's to an 87-59 victory over Loyola Marymount in a West Coast Conference opener on Thursday night.

Calvin Hermanson added 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc for the Gaels (12-2), who won their 11th straight conference opener. Landale was a rebound short of his sixth straight double-double.

Saint Mary's dominated this one from the start. The Gaels hit 31 of 50 shots from the floor (62 percent), 10 of 16 (62.5 percent) from beyond the arc and made 15 of 19 free throws. Saint Mary's won the rebound battle 33-23, had a 25-11 edge in assists and added seven blocked shots, including three by guard Emmett Naar, who added eight assists.

The Lions, meanwhile, made 37.5 percent (21 of 56) from the floor, including 4 of 19 (21 percent) from long range.

Eli Scott came off the bench to score 13 for the Lions (5-7). Mattias Markusson had 11 points and five rebounds and James Batemon scored 10.