Landale, Krebs lead Saint Mary's past UNC Asheville 95-69

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jock Landale and Tanner Krebs combined for 45 points as Saint Mary's defeated North Carolina Asheville 95-69 on Friday, pushing its win streak to six games as it readies to open West Coast Conference play.

The Gaels (11-2) shot 52 percent from the floor with 15 3-pointers and outrebounded UNC Asheville 40-24. Landale scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. He has seven double-doubles this season including five in a row. Krebs scored 22 points on 6-for-12 shooting from behind the 3-point arc. Emmett Naar had 12 assists to go with seven points.

A pair of Landale free throws gave the Gaels a 15-5 lead before the game was four minutes old, and they led 56-29 as Krebs closed out the first half with a 3-pointer.

Ahmad Thomas scored 22 points and Macio Teague 18 for UNC Asheville (7-6), which was just 2 of 11 from distance. The Bulldogs upended Cal 58-53 the last time they travelled to California, in 1988.