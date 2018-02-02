Landale has 26 in No. 13 Saint Mary's 79-43 win over USF

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Jock Landale kept passing out of double-teams and finding open shooters on the perimeter in the first half, something the Saint Mary's big man has become very adept at doing this season.

When San Francisco changed its defensive strategy in the second half, Landale took advantage and took over to keep the 13th-ranked Gaels rolling.

Landale bounced back from his lowest scoring game of the season and had 18 of his 26 points in the second half as Saint Mary's beat San Francisco 79-43 on Thursday night.

''They were doubling me in the first half and guys were hitting every single 3-pointer it felt like so we just tried to keep going to that,'' Landale said. ''I kind of knew in the second half I'd probably take on a bit more of a scoring role just because if they doubled us again it would be tough for them.''

Tanner Krebs scored 12 points on four 3-pointers - all in the first half - while Emmett Naar had eight assists to pull within 18 of the school's career record while helping the Gaels (22-2, 11-0 West Coast Conference) to their 17th consecutive win. Evan Fitzner added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Landale had just six points and took only four shots in Saint Mary's win over Portland last week and scored eight in the first half against San Francisco before breaking out in the second half.

The WCC's leading scorer and rebounder, Landale had 18 of the Gaels' first 20 points in the second half including two three-point plays. He also had a driving dunk as part of a 19-0 run that put Saint Mary's up 68-30.

''We tried to do some things differently, which they forced us to,'' San Francisco coach Kyle Smith said. ''We tried to double (Landale and Naar) in the first half and they made us pay. In the second half we played them straight up and they made us pay.''