Land Rover flips over and bursts into flames after police chase in Wandsworth

Wandsworth Road

A Land Rover flipped over and burst into flames at the end of a dramatic early-hour police chase in south London.

Footage from the scene shows the overturned 4x4 surrounded by firefighters with debris from the collision scattered over Wandsworth Road.

Scotland Yard said the driver had failed to stop for pursuing officers before smashing into another car at 1.50am on Monday.

One resident reported hearing a “loud bang” as the flipped Land Rover then burst into flames.

Woke up by an extremely loud bang. Thought the flat had been hit by something. Turned out to be a car chase by police on the Wandsworth Road. Two people were led out of the overturned car and handcuffed. pic.twitter.com/Ed37QnFW7T — David (He/him/his) (@foxinclothes) January 9, 2023

Four men were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, failing to stop for police and aggravated vehicle theft.

A Met spokesman added: “At around 1.49am, a Land Rover Discovery was involved in a single vehicle collision in Wandsworth Road, close to the junction with Union Grove, in Lambeth.

“The driver had failed to stop for police nearby.

“As a result of the collision, the vehicle overturned and caught fire. The London Fire Brigade assisted.

“There were no reports of any serious injuries.”

In an unrelated incident, a man is still fighting for life in hospital two days after being shot in a broad daylight attack in Enfield.

The victim, in his 20s, was found suffering a gun shot wound and taken to hospital at around 2.30pm on Saturday.