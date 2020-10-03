Which land masses are separated by the Darién Gap? The Weekend quiz

The questions
1 Which poet said: “My face looks like a wedding cake left out in the rain”?
2 Which sisters were Oscar-nominated for best actress in 1967?
3 The Darién Gap separates which land masses?
4 Which Great Depression anthem was a plea for 10 cents?
5 The People’s Daily is the official newspaper of which body?
6 Who was the Queen’s Uncle David?
7 What was observed from Tahiti on 3 June 1769?
8 What is the last word in the King James Bible?
What links:
9
Sitre (QV38); Tyti (QV52); Nefertari (QV66); Henutmire (QV75)?
10 Entered apprentice; fellow craft; master mason?
11 Aire; Nidd; Ribble; Swale; Wharfe?
12 William Gladstone; US Republicans; Celtic; 10,000 men?
13 Talking Heads; Blondie; Wings; Fleetwood Mac?
14 New York; San Diego; Las Vegas, twice; Nassau, finally?
15 Ys; Lyonesse; Atlantis; Lemuria?
The answers
1 WH Auden.
2 Vanessa and Lynn Redgrave.
3 North/Central and South America (Panama/Colombia).
4 Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?
5 Chinese Communist party (central committee).
6 Edward VIII.
7 Transit of Venus (observed by Cook, Banks etc).
8 Amen.
9 Burials in the Valley of the Queens near Luxor (tomb designation).
10 Degrees within the Freemasons.
11 Rivers giving their names to Yorkshire Dales.
12 Grand Old: GO Man; GO party; GO team in pre-match song; (commanded by) GO Duke of York.
13
Bands including couples as members.
14 Venues for Muhammad Ali’s professional defeats: Joe Frazier; Ken Norton; Leon Spinks and Larry Holmes; Trevor Berbick.
15 Mythical sunken cities/lands.