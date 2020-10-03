Which land masses are separated by the Darién Gap? The Weekend quiz

The questions

1 Which poet said: “My face looks like a wedding cake left out in the rain”?

2 Which sisters were Oscar-nominated for best actress in 1967?

3 The Darién Gap separates which land masses?

4 Which Great Depression anthem was a plea for 10 cents?

5 The People’s Daily is the official newspaper of which body?

6 Who was the Queen’s Uncle David?

7 What was observed from Tahiti on 3 June 1769?

8 What is the last word in the King James Bible?

What links:

9

Sitre (QV38); Tyti (QV52); Nefertari (QV66); Henutmire (QV75)?

10 Entered apprentice; fellow craft; master mason?

11 Aire; Nidd; Ribble; Swale; Wharfe?

12 William Gladstone; US Republicans; Celtic; 10,000 men?

13 Talking Heads; Blondie; Wings; Fleetwood Mac?

14 New York; San Diego; Las Vegas, twice; Nassau, finally?

15 Ys; Lyonesse; Atlantis; Lemuria?





























The answers

1 WH Auden.

2 Vanessa and Lynn Redgrave.

3 North/Central and South America (Panama/Colombia).

4 Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?

5 Chinese Communist party (central committee).

6 Edward VIII.

7 Transit of Venus (observed by Cook, Banks etc).

8 Amen.

9 Burials in the Valley of the Queens near Luxor (tomb designation).

10 Degrees within the Freemasons.

11 Rivers giving their names to Yorkshire Dales.

12 Grand Old: GO Man; GO party; GO team in pre-match song; (commanded by) GO Duke of York.

13

Bands including couples as members.

14 Venues for Muhammad Ali’s professional defeats: Joe Frazier; Ken Norton; Leon Spinks and Larry Holmes; Trevor Berbick.

15 Mythical sunken cities/lands.

























