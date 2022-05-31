The 'land of the living skies': Discover Saskatchewan's hidden gems

Saskatchewan is famous for being the "land of the living skies", and in this episode of Candid Closeup, we find out why.

Herry Himanshu, a 27-year-old photographer from Regina takes us off the beaten path to show us how the most awe-inspiring photos can be taken in the most unlikely of places.

It’s finding those unlikely places that proves to be his biggest challenge.

