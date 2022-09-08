Lance Wright joins Greystone as a Managing Director in Texas

Greystone

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Lance Wright has joined as a Managing Director in Dallas, TX. In this role, he will focus on the origination of multifamily and commercial real estate loans across the United States. Mr. Wright will report to Vince Mejia, Senior Vice President of Agency Production.



“I am excited to join the Greystone team and have access to not only all of the Agency lending programs but also the full array of Greystone products including bridge lending, mezzanine financing and CMBS,” said Mr. Wright. “Greystone has a best-in-class services platform and I am looking forward to being able to work with my clients to deliver them such a broad range of financial solutions.”

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Wright was a Managing Director at Lightstone Capital Group where he led the originations efforts across the Central and Southeast Regions. Prior to Lightstone, Mr. Wright opened the Dallas office for ACORE Capital in 2015 and worked there for five years overseeing the origination and underwriting efforts for the Central Region where he closed over $4 billion of debt volume through 2020. Prior to ACORE, Mr. Wright worked at GE Capital Real Estate/Heller Financial for over 18 years from 1997 to 2015 holding multiple positions including Regional Director where he oversaw the origination efforts in the Central Region of the United States. Mr. Wright was consistently one of the top producers in the US for GE Capital Real Estate and closed over $10 billion of debt volume while working there.

Mr. Wright is a native Texan and earned a Bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from the University of Texas, Arlington. In 2008, Mr. Wright was named one of the “20 Rising Stars in Real Estate” by Institutional Investor News.

“Lance’s broad industry experience and ability to maintain strong relationships with clients will be a valued asset to the firm as we continue to expand. The addition of this great new talent will be beneficial for both Greystone and our growing joint venture with Cushman & Wakefield,” said Mr. Mejia.

