Lance Ware, Brody Robinson rally UT Arlington over Abilene Christian 79-76 in OT

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Lance Ware finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds and Brody Robinson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to rally UT Arlington to a 79-76 victory over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

Ware also blocked five shots for the Mavericks (9-11, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference). Brody finished with 12 points and 10 assists. Raysean Seamster totaled 16 points and six rebounds. Jaden Wells hit four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Quion Williams led the Wildcats (9-12, 1-5) with 19 points. Leonardo Bettiol added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Bradyn Hubbard also had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Robinson gave UT Arlington a 77-74 lead with 1:12 left in OT and the Mavericks stayed in front from there. Hunter Jack Madden hit a 3-pointer for Abilene Christian with six seconds left to force the extra period tied at 70.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press