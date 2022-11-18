Lance Ware brings the energy. And the Cats love it. ‘He’s like the anchor for our team.’

Ben Roberts
·7 min read
Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Often overlooked, rarely outhustled, Lance Ware made the most of his minutes Thursday night.

The junior forward has started all four of Kentucky’s games so far this season, but he’s the first to acknowledge that his role will change once reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe returns to his regular spot as the Wildcats’ starting center.

That transition could come as early as Sunday’s game at No. 2 Gonzaga, but the tuneup for that trip served as another reminder that Ware is ready to bring the energy whenever John Calipari calls his number.

Tshiebwe made his season debut in Tuesday’s double-overtime loss to Michigan State, playing 34 minutes just four weeks after undergoing surgery on his knee. Ware still got the start, however, and he also subbed in for Tshiebwe after the Kentucky star fouled out at the end of the first overtime period.

With Calipari looking to get Tshiebwe some rest between marquee games — he played just 14 minutes in Thursday night’s 106-63 victory over South Carolina State — Ware earned another opportunity at some meaningful playing time.

His final stat line: 12 points on 6-for-6 shooting in 14 minutes. And, yet again, lots of energy.

“It’s awesome, and it always gets me playing harder,” said CJ Fredrick, who led the Cats with 17 points Thursday night. “I love being in the game with Lance. He just plays so hard, so I try to find him anytime I can. When he’s running up and down like he was tonight, I always try to find him. He’s like the anchor for our team, for sure.”

Ware hasn’t always played this way.

The Camden, N.J. native got a relatively late start to his basketball career. He didn’t begin pursuing the sport until he was in seventh grade, and it took some time for Ware to figure things out on the court.

Surprisingly, that nonstop energy that’s become his calling card was late to arrive.

“I used to be really lazy,” he told the Herald-Leader. “Especially when I first started playing. I did not play hard at all. It was something I had to develop.”

It finally started to come late in his sophomore season of high school, going into junior year.

There were some folks around him who saw the promise, but they also didn’t see much of a basketball future for Ware unless he was able to pick up the intensity.

“I had some conversations with some people that basically told me, ‘You can’t get anywhere in this game … like, there are very, very, very, very, very few players that are really good and they don’t play hard,’” Ware said. “And those are the really super-skilled ones that make it look easy, but they’re actually playing hard. So you have to bring an edge to something in this game, because there’s so many good players, and, surprisingly, not a lot of players play that hard all the time. So if that’s something I can have an advantage on, I’ll do it.”

What prompted Ware to make the change?

“I saw how fun it was,” he said. “Players hate when another player is playing harder than them. Because I was that guy. Especially when I first started playing, I was like, ‘Why is he playing so hard? It’s 9 in the morning, why is he playing so hard?’ And then I turned into that guy. And then it was like, ‘OK, nobody likes to guard me. Nobody likes to play against me, because they already know I’m going to play so hard.’”

On Thursday night — after Ware turned in a career high with those 12 points — Fredrick’s eyes widened when he was told that his teammate used to consider himself a “lazy” player.

“I can’t imagine that,” he said. “No. Everything I’ve seen, he’s the opposite of lazy. He’s just always like an energy bunny. He’s always going.”

Kentucky’s ‘instant spark’

With Tshiebwe on the bench due to a knee injury for UK’s first two games last week, Ware, who averaged just 6.3 minutes per game last season, got some real run at the “5” spot.

And his value to this Wildcats’ team was evident right off the bat. In the opening minute of Kentucky’s first game against Howard, the 6-foot-9, 235-pounder grabbed a rebound, blocked a shot and dived on the floor for a loose ball.

“It just so happened that those three things happened so quickly. But, yeah, just to bring an instant spark,” Ware said of his intended impact. “Whether it’s to start the game, middle of the game — there were plenty of games last year when I got in and the energy changed. I enjoy that. I bring pride to that.”

His game isn’t always pretty. In fact, it’s usually not. He relishes in physical play around the basket, likes to bang with opponents for rebounds and loose balls, admittedly takes joy in getting under other players’ skin with a hard-nosed style. On a roster often filled with five-star recruits, Ware is there to remind opponents that it’s not all flash.

“It’s just playing hard,” he said. “They think that just because they’re playing Kentucky that we’re not just as excited to play them. And that’s not the case. I want to win just as bad as you want to win. You’re fighting for your life, I’m fighting for my life. That kind of thing.”

Calipari said Thursday night that Ware is “way more confident” this season than he has been in the past. He’s said numerous times over the last two weeks that — once Tshiebwe fully returns — those minutes backing him up at the “5” spot will go to whoever is doing what the team needs in the moment.

Freshman center Ugonna Onyenso has been mighty impressive relative to early expectations, but Calipari clearly thought Ware was better equipped to play down the stretch against a physical, gritty Michigan State team Tuesday night. Two days later, Calipari said Ware got more run than Onyenso against South Carolina State because he was sprinting the court, putting himself in position to get baskets, and fighting the Bulldogs for rebounds and loose balls.

“Lance went in and did it,” Calipari said.

Ware will make mistakes on the court. He acknowledges that, too. After Thursday night’s game, he voluntarily raised his own miscues from the Michigan State loss two days earlier. He knows he’s not the same player as Tshiebwe, and he knows that whatever minutes he gets backing him up moving forward will have to be earned. He also knows that the energy he brings to the court is contagious.

After an emphatic dunk in the second half against South Carolina State, one of the referees blew his whistle and signaled a technical foul.

“I thought I got the T,” Ware said. “I wasn’t going to say anything.”

The call was on Jacob Toppin, who’s spent the last three years in UK’s program playing alongside Ware and was so excited by the jam that he started doing the, “You just got dunked on” head-tap motion.

“I guess that’s a technical foul nowadays,” Ware said with a grin.

His stat line rarely jumps off the page, and fans might get frustrated at times by his play, but Ware clearly has his teammates’ adoration. During the preseason, starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler was asked who would step up if Tshiebwe was forced to miss time.

He bristled at the question, asked if the questioner remembered UK’s victory over North Carolina from last season.

“Oscar got two fouls,” Wheeler said. “Lance came in and changed the game. He provided rim-protection. He provided energy.”

And he’ll be around to do it again, whenever he’s asked. That’s the way he likes to play.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” he said. “I do. I really do.”

Latest Stories

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • In return to Green Bay, McCarthy's 4th-down call goes wrong

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas' coach, Mike McCarthy didn't exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol' days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal. The Cowboys were stopped, McCarthy's former quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers down the field, and Green Bay beat Dallas 31-28 on Sunday.

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • With a 7-2 record, the Giants are closing in on the playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy. It really wasn't. He had a smile on his face because his daughter, Avery, had asked her father for a win for her birthday. The team delivered, and Dad probably will get her a game ball or something. Daboll laughed when asked

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Grey Cup week kicks into high gear as Blue Bombers, Argonauts touch down in Regina

    CALGARY — Grey Cup week in Regina kicked into high gear with Tuesday's arrival of the CFL championship combatants. The Toronto Argonauts touched down in Saskatchewan's capital city an hour ahead of the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers will pursue a three-peat Sunday at Mosaic Stadium, while the Argos are looking for their first title since 2017. Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill's hands glittered with three Grey Cup rings. He won in 2021 and 2019 with the Blue Bomber

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving's return from suspension is still unknown, with Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn saying Sunday he had no update on the guard. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs, and the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was the sixth he missed. “I'm just going to continue to go day-by-day, push this group and coach these dudes today,” Vaughn said. The Nets said Irving would not retu

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B