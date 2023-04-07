Lance Reddick’s Family Attorney Denies Reported Cause of Death: ‘Wholly Inconsistent With His Lifestyle’

In a statement Thursday night, the attorney representing the family of actor Lance Reddick disputed a report earlier in the day that the actor died from undiagnosed heart problems, a ruling he says is “wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle.”

“I have represented Lance Reddick for many years and continue to represent his wife Stephanie. The coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy. No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions,” attorney James Hornstein said.

Hornstein added, “Lance was the most physically fit person I’ve ever known. He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home. He ate as if a dietician was monitoring his every meal. The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle.”

“On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family,” Hornstein said.

TMZ first reported Thursday it had obtained Reddick’s death certificate, which listed his cause of death as ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. The “John Wick,” “The Wire,” “Bosch,” “Fringe” and “Horizon Forbidden West” star died a little less than a month ago, having been found in his Studio City home.

The Baltimore native was a Yale University drama school graduate and had success early in his career getting recurring roles on “CSI: Miami” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” However, the actor is best known for his regular role as Cedric Daniels, who rose through the ranks of the Baltimore Police Department through all five seasons of David Simon’s “The Wire.”