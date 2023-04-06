Lance Reddick Cause Of Death Disclosed – Report

John Wick actor Lance Reddick’s death in Los Angeles on March 17 was the result of heart disease.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the actor, also known for his acclaimed performance on The Wire, died of Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease.

Ischemic Heart Disease, more commonly known as hardening of the arteries, and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease are typically caused by plaque build up in the arteries.

Reddick, 60, had collapsed in his Studio City backyard when his wife Stephanie found him and called for emergency services.

At the time of Reddick’s death, his spokesperson confirmed that the actor died of natural causes but did not provide further information.

Reddick co-starred with Keanu Reeves in the John Wick films, including the most recent John Wick: Chapter Four. He also was set to appear in the franchise-spinoff pic Ballerina.

TV many credits include Oz and Law & Order: SVU, but his signature role came with HBO’s The Wire, where he played Baltimore cop (eventually commissioner) Cedric Daniels.

