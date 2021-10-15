Lance Bass, husband Michael Turchin welcome twins via surrogate: 'They're pure perfection'

Get ready to sing a lullaby, bye, bye: Lance Bass is a dad!

The NSYNC alum and husband Michael Turchin welcomed twins — a boy named Alexander James and a girl named Violet Betty — via surrogacy on Wednesday, the couple announced Thursday evening.

"The baby dragons have arrived," Bass announced on Instagram with photos of the new babies' birth certificates that featured their little footprints. "I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??"

Turchin made a post of his own writing: "They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with."

It's the second generation of twins in the family: Turchin is also a boy/girl twin.

Bass, 42, and Turchin, 34, tied the knot in December 2014, which was documented on the 2015 E! television special, "Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding." His NSYNC bandmates Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez were in attendance.

Many celebrity friends congratulated the couple on their new family additions.

"Congrats my friend! So happy for you both. And, just like that you became a family of 4," "90210" actress Tori Spelling wrote.

Jordin Sparks wrote: "I am so elated for you both! Congratulations to the whole family!!"

"Woohoooo!! So exciting!! Congratulations," Christina Milian commented.

According to Bass, he and Turchin have had their sights set on parenthood for more than a decade. "We had been talking about having a family since we met. We've been together for 10 years," he told People in June.

But the couple's road to parenthood hasn't been without challenges. Bass revealed their surrogate miscarried last year while pregnant with twins.

"When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about. Pretty much everyone we've known had bad luck at the beginning," Bass said. "And it's very disappointing when that dream gets popped."

As a result of their past experiences, Lance said they were cautious about sharing news of the twins' impending arrival until they "felt comfortable."

"We were very cautious to get excited, and it kind of sucks because when you find out you're pregnant, you want to celebrate with your family," Bass said. "But we were so scared because we didn't want to go through the pain again of losing them. We told our friends and family about the ninth week…You think you're going to jinx it or something."

Bass added he hopes he and Turchin can show other same-sex couples who dream of having a family that their goal is achievable.

"We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us and say, 'Oh my gosh, we're going through that too.' Or like, 'Oh, now that's, hopefully, what we can do.' And give them a kind of a blueprint of how to do it," he said. "If you want to start that family, start that family. It's going to be incredible."

