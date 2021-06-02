Lance Bass Had One of the Most Epic Baby Announcements We’ve Ever Seen

Lance Bass

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin are being haunted—by two bundles of joy? Bass and Turchin posted the most hilarious pregnancy announcement on their social media accounts this week to let fans know that they are expecting twins, arriving this fall. And the Halloween-themed video is scary good.

"Coming this fall," both Bass and Turchin captioned the video shared to their TikTok and Instagram accounts. "#HappyPride!!!"

In the video, which was directed by friend and horror movie director Colton Tran, Bass and Turchin are being haunted by twin spirits—a little boy and a little girl. Not even a priest, played by pal Eddie Mills, can banish them from the house. And though it seems like neither Bass nor Turchin will end up as the final girl in this horror flick, it all ends well when they coo at literal buns in the oven.

The couple, who were married in 2014, revealed to People on June 1st that they've been trying to get pregnant via IVF and surrogacy for two years. "When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about," Bass said. "Pretty much everyone we've known had bad luck at the beginning...And I feel like that is such a common thing. And it's great that we're able to talk about this because a lot of times I would believe that couples feel very alone in that situation."

After going through nine different egg donors and a devastating miscarriage, Bass and Turchin finally matched with an awesome surrogate and egg donor through an agency they learned of through friend Taylor Frey.

"There are not many great examples of gay couples having families in the public eye," Bass said. "We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us and say, 'Oh my gosh, we're going through that too'...If you want to start that family, start that family. It's going to be incredible."

The twins are due in early November, but both Bass and Turchin are hoping for Halloween babies (obviously). If this is the kind of content we're getting ahead of the twins' arrival, we can't even begin to imagine the goodness in store later on down the road.