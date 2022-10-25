Lance Bass Celebrates His Twins' 1st Birthday with Halloween-Themed Photos: 'Beautiful Souls'

Angela Andaloro
·3 min read
Lance Bass - Violet and Alexander, October Birthday
Lance Bass - Violet and Alexander, October Birthday

Lori Dorman Photography, Kevin Winter/Getty

Lance Bass celebrated his twins' first birthday in the sweetest, spookiest way.

Celebrating twins Violet Betty and Alexander James on their first birthday on Oct. 13, the proud dad couldn't help but note "how quickly" the year flew by in a sweet Instagram tribute.

"Well…. here we are. The twins turn 1 today. Everyone said how quickly it would go but I really had no idea it would go THAT fast," Bass wrote.

"These nuggets have been the best baby dragons anyone could ever ask for. We are extremely lucky to have been blessed with these beautiful souls," the proud dad continued. "We are so proud to be your dads Violet Betty and Alexander James!! Love you to the moon! Happy birthday my loves. ❤️🎂"

The sweet photo shows the two wearing sweatshirts with their names on them as they each tear into their own birthday cake. Violet wears a green sweatshirt and eats a fistful of orange and black cake while looking at the camera, as Alexander has both hands full of green cake — all while surrounded by green, orange and purple Halloween decor.

Lance Bass - Violet and Alexander, October Birthday
Lance Bass - Violet and Alexander, October Birthday

Lori Dorman Photography

While speaking with PEOPLE at the Environmental Media Awards Gala earlier this month, the NSYNC alum, 43, said he loves "everything" about fatherhood.

"It does go by way too quickly. I cannot believe it's been a year. It's just nuts," he said of his twins, whom he shares with husband Michael Turchin.

Bass said he is making a point to enjoy the milestones his twins are reaching as they grow up.

"Right now, my daughter finally took her first step, so that's been something that's so nice," he said. "My son said his first word a month ago, but he hasn't said it again. So all those little milestones are just so precious."

RELATED: Lance Bass Says His 'Perspective' Changed After Welcoming Twins: 'I'm Just So Obsessed with Them'

Michael Turchin and Lance Bass and their twins attend the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit And Cocktail Reception
Michael Turchin and Lance Bass and their twins attend the Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit And Cocktail Reception

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Speaking with PEOPLE in December, Turchin, 34, said he was "surprised" by just how smooth their transition into parenthood has been.

"I thought once the kids came, I'd just be constantly a nervous wreck," he said. "And it was literally the most opposite. I think because we were just so calm and not in crazy new parent mode, when they came, we were just going with the flow. I think that rubs off on the kids, I think they really pick up on that. They're just such relaxed, fun, good kids so far."

Despite being twins, Turchin noted that Violet and Alexander are already showing off "two very different personalities," much like he and his own twin sister did as babies.

"[Violet] is way more strong-willed and way more active, and way more opinionated and vocal. And then little Alexander is such a sweet, docile little boy," he said. "Right now they're just starting the phase where they're starting to smile back at you. It's the best thing in the world, when you see that smile on their little faces. It's like, 'Oh God, I never want to leave this house ever again.' "

