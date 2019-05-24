Lance Armstrong admits he 'wouldn't change a thing' after reflecting on scandal-hit career

USA's disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Cycling cheat Lance Armstrong insists he ‘would not change’ the way he acted in his scandal-hit career.

Armstrong, now 47, was stripped of seven Tour de France titles and banned from cycling for life in 2012.

He repeatedly denied doping until the start of January 2013, where he confessed all in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Only last year he settled a lawsuit to pay $5million (£3.5m) to the US government, which meant he lost a total of more than $20m after coming clean.

And, in an interview set to be broadcast on Wednesday, the American told NBC Sports that he has learnt from his mistakes - so does not regret making them.

"We did what we had to do to win,” said Armstrong.

"It wasn't legal, but I wouldn't change a thing - whether it's losing a bunch of money, or going from hero to zero.

US Lance Armstrong looks back as he rides in a breakaway (AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE)

US Lance Armstrong (US Postal/USA) celebrates on the podium with his yellow jersey after a record-setting sixth Tour de France (AFP PHOTO MARTIN BUREAU)

Lance Armstrong (USA) celebrates yet another victory at the end of stage 17 of the 2004 Tour de France (Photo by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

"It was a mistake, it led to a lot of other mistakes. It led to the most colossal meltdown in the history of sport. But I learned a lot.

"I wouldn't change the way I acted. I mean I would, but this is a longer answer.

"Primarily, I wouldn't change the lessons that I've learned. I don't learn all the lessons if I don't act that way.

"I don't get investigated and sanctioned if I don't act the way I acted. If I just doped and didn't say a thing, none of that would have happened. None of it. I was begging for, I was asking for them to come after me. It was an easy target."

