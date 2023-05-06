Lancaster Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Various Expired Kale, Spinach and Collard Green Products Due to Potential Health Risk

JESSUP, Md., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lancaster Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of 3 brands of already-expired Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, and Giant brand Kale, Spinach and Collard Green products produced at the company’s Jessup, Maryland facility. This recall is due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. No related illnesses have been reported to date. The recalled products are beyond their “Best If Used By Date”.



Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should immediately consult their health care provider.

The recall was initiated after notification that a random sample of a single bag of Chopped Kale Greens product with a “BEST IF USED BY May 1 2023” date collected by the New York Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division tested positive for the Listeria pathogen.

A listing of products subject to this recall are summarized at the end of this announcement. Products can be identified by using the UPC or Item Number codes and the Best if Used by Dates outlined in the table below. These products were distributed through retailers and distributors in the states of Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Retailers and distributors have been instructed to ensure the recalled products are removed from all inventories. Consumers who might still have the recalled products in their refrigerators should discard the items and they should not be consumed.

No other products distributed by Lancaster Foods have been recalled. Lancaster Foods is working collaboratively with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this recall.

The safety and integrity of products distributed by Lancaster Foods are a top priority and taken very seriously. Lancaster Foods regrets any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause.

Customers who have any questions about the recall may contact Lancaster Foods Customer Service at 877-844-3441 Monday through Friday 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM EDT.

AFFECTED PRODUCT:

Item

Number Brand Pack/

Size UPC Codes Description Best If Used

By Date 00682 ROBINSON FRESH 8 /

16 OZ 0-95829-60015-9 KALE GREENS May 01 2023 00619 ROBINSON FRESH 6 /

32 OZ 0-95829-60016-6 KALE GREENS May 01 2023 55423 LANCASTER 20 /

4 OZ N/A CHOPPED KALE May 01 2023 78983 GIANT 12 /

8 OZ 6-88267-09813-0 CURLY LEAF SPINACH April 29 2023 00684 ROBINSON FRESH 8 /

16 OZ 0-95829-60006-7 COLLARD GREENS May 01 2023 01907 GIANT 8 /

16 OZ 6-88267-05311-5 COLLARD GREENS May 01 2023



