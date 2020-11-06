Lancaster Colony Corporation Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

The quarterly results for Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit US$349m. Statutory earnings fell 6.9% short of analyst forecasts, reaching US$1.35 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

View our latest analysis for Lancaster Colony

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Taking into account the latest results, Lancaster Colony's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.36b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 4.9% to US$5.07. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.36 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 18% to US$208, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Lancaster Colony analyst has a price target of US$221 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$194. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Lancaster Colony is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Lancaster Colony's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.2% increase next year well below the historical 3.3%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Lancaster Colony is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Lancaster Colony analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Story continues