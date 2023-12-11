Lancashire police detective who led Nicola Bulley case dies at 50

Tributes have been paid to one of Lancashire's most senior police officers, who led the investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson died on Sunday at the age of 50.

He was described by as being "highly respected and admired" by his peers.

A review into her case concluded the release of "highly sensitive" personal information by officers about her was "avoidable and unnecessary".

Assistant Chief Constable Lawson headed the investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley who drowned after falling into cold water while walking her dog in St Michaels-On-Wyre in January.

He died at home on Sunday, the force added.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley said: "This is incredibly sad and tragic news. My thoughts and prayers are with all of Pete's family and friends at this difficult time.

"Pete's death will come as a shock to the entire force and the wider police family across the country. He was an outstanding officer who served the communities of Lancashire with pride.

"He was also highly respected and admired by all who knew him and worked with him.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family and we will support them as much as we can.

"We want to respect their privacy and would ask that the public and media do so too.

"We will offer support to all our staff and those who worked with Pete, as we mourn his loss."

The police added that his death was "believed to be medical-related and has been referred to the coroner".

