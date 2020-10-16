Lancashire to face toughest coronavirus restrictions as it enters Tier 3

Another 1.5 million people in England will be placed under the toughest coronavirus restrictions this weekend as Lancashire moves into Tier 3.

The Government announced further measures to stem the “unrelenting rise” in Covid-19 cases in the North West county amid a furious row over restrictions in Greater Manchester.

Pubs and bars across Lancashire will close unless they serve food and alcohol as part of a sit-down meal from Saturday, while stricter restrictions on socialising will also come into force.

People will not be able to mix with others in any indoor setting or private garden, as well as in most outdoor hospitality venues.

View photos (PA Graphics) More

Casinos, bingo halls, bookmakers, betting shops, soft play areas and adult gaming centres will be forced to shut, while car boot sales will also be banned.

But gyms will remain open despite them being closed in Liverpool City Region – the only other area of England under Tier 3 restrictions.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said he had “demanded immediate clarification on why Lancashire gyms are allowed to stay open and Liverpool’s close”.

Downing Street said it is up to regional leaders to decide whether gyms should be closed as part of Tier 3 restrictions.

Some local leaders in Lancashire were “reluctant” to agree to further restrictions, but sources said local councils had agreed an extra £30 million to help with the local test, trace and isolate and other measures.

Liverpool City Region has demanded immediate clarification on why Lancashire Gyms are allowed to stay open and Liverpools close. Inconsistent mess we now have Tier 3 A and Tier 3 B. Are Gym users in Lancashire more safer than those in Liverpool Region 😱 #COVID-19 #shambles — Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) October 16, 2020

The new restrictions, which will be reviewed every fortnight, cover all parts of the county, including: Burnley, Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Chorley, Fylde, Hyndburn, Lancaster, Pendle, Preston, Ribble Valley, Rossendale, South Ribble, West Lancashire and Wyre.

The coronavirus rate across the whole of Lancashire is 345.1 cases per 100,000, up from 241.2 in the previous week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “An unrelenting rise in cases in Lancashire means we must act now, and we have worked intensively with local leaders to agree on additional restrictions.

“I know how heavy these additional challenges will weigh on everyday life for the people of Lancashire but they are critical in bringing this virus under control.

“Without them, we risk the health of your loved ones, your most vulnerable, and your local NHS services. Now is the time to play your part, and we will make sure you are supported.”

View photos (PA Graphics) More

Story continues