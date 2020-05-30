Lana Wachowski has made sure ‘The Matrix 4’ delivers what the fans wants

Chad Stahelski waxes lyrical about Lana Wachowski and The Matrix 4 (Image by Warner Bros)

Chad Stahelski has opened up about collaborating with Lana Wachowski on the hugely anticipated fourth installment to The Matrix franchise.

Stahelski rose to prominence thanks to his work as Keanu Reeves’ stunt double in the original film, before going on to be the stunt coordinator on The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions. Since then he has directed all three installments to the John Wick franchise.

But he jumped at the opportunity to work on a Matrix 4 sequence after being approached by Lana Wachowski. Especially since, as he told The Hollywood Reporter, Wachowski and her “fantastic mind” make one of the most “unique people” he has ever worked with in the industry.

“She’s got some really great ideas. She knows the visual style. She knows what she’s trying to say in the sequence. She wants to collaborate and see how high you can take it in collaboration.”

“She comes with this idea. She comes with this set piece. She comes with, ‘This is the character. This is what’s happening. This is the conflict. This is where I need him to be emotionally or psychologically or whatever plot-wise at the end of this sequence. What do you got in your bag of tricks to make it absolutely crazy?’”

Stahelski is clearly being challenged by Wachowski, too. The duo spend day after day “bouncing ideas off of each other” in order to make the set piece “bigger, better, cooler,” with Stahelski admitting that she usually ends up one-upping his ideas.

“She’s probably still the most challenging person, in a good way, that I’ve ever worked with because she’s always taking your ideas and going, ‘Okay, how do we make it better?’”

For Stahelski, she is the perfect person to build upon The Matrix trilogy, which she created with her sister Lilly Wachowski, as she fully “understands what the fans want.”

“All I can say about what she’s doing on the next Matrix is, if you love the Matrix trilogy, you’re going to love what she’s doing because she’s brilliant and fun and understands what the fans want.”