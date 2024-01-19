Lana Del Rey's 2 Siblings: All About Her Sister Caroline and Brother Charlie

Lana Del Rey's sister photographed several of her album covers

Chuck Grant Instagram ; Lana Del Rey Instagram Lana Del Rey and her sister Caroline "Chuck" Grant. ; Lana Del Rey and her brother Charlie Grant

Lana Del Rey and her siblings — sister Caroline and brother Charlie — come from a creative family.

The “Video Games” singer, born Elizabeth Grant, and her siblings, Caroline “Chuck” Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant, were raised in upstate New York by their parents, Robert Grant and Patricia Ann Hill. The couple celebrated the arrival of Del Rey in 1986, followed by Caroline in 1989 and Charlie in 1993.

While the singer is a Grammy-nominated artist, her sister and brother have also pursued their creative paths.

Caroline is a photographer based in Los Angeles and New York City. She was once named “one to watch” by Vogue Australia and her photos have been featured in a variety of publications, including Complex, Fader, New York Magazine, Rolling Stone and Vice. Meanwhile, Charlie is a filmmaker who has shot content for Del Rey in recent years.

Related: All About Lana Del Rey's Parents, Robert Grant and Patricia Hill

Del Rey often collaborates with her siblings for album visuals or magazine spreads. In a November 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she opened up about their bond, explaining that Charlie uses a room at her house as an office while Caroline comes over often.

“We process things as a family. It’s never alone,” she explained. “Some nights it’s alone, but not really. We’re on the same page. We’re always on the same page.”

Here’s everything to know about Lana Del Rey’s siblings, Caroline and Charlie Grant.

Lana Del Rey and her siblings grew up in upstate New York

Lana Del Rey Instagram Lana Del Rey's siblings Charlie Grant and Caroline "Chuck" Grant pose for a picture as children

Del Rey was born in Manhattan, but she and her family moved upstate to Lake Placid, New York, when she was a child.

While she has addressed misconceptions about her childhood and her parents’ wealth, including in a December 2023 interview with The Sunday Times, she and her siblings have agreed that their humble upbringing provided inspiration over the years.

In a November 2013 story for NYLON, Caroline cited how growing up in a resort town (Lake Placid is a hub for winter sporters) sparked the sisters’ appreciation of bringing the American Dream to life through visuals.

Story continues

"[During shoots,] we'll talk about creating realities through creative and spiritual intention," Caroline said. "I think of the photographs as a series of postcards that represent the different worlds we've created or been to--worlds we've spent a lot of time in."

Lana Del Rey’s sister has photographed her for years

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Lana Del Rey and her sister Caroline "Chuck" Grant at Gucci Cosmogonie - Castel Del Monte on May 16, 2022 in Andria, Italy

For NYLON in October 2014, Del Rey interviewed her younger sister about her career and inspirations, revealing that Caroline had photographed her for a decade at that point.

“She captures what I consider to be the visual equivalent of what I do sonically,” Del Rey said. “Even years ago, when she was just beginning, she seemed to have a reason and a vision for each frame."

"The Summertime Sadness" singer continued, "Now, after I've met so many famous photographers, her aesthetic and talent still stands out as being one of the most interesting and well developed.”

In recent years, Caroline has photographed her sister for Interview magazine in September 2020, Rolling Stone UK in March 2023, The Hollywood Reporter in September 2023 and more.

The siblings’ father, Rob, also shared in a July 2023 interview with Dazed that Caroline photographed the album artwork for his debut record, Lost at Sea and the campaign shot.

Charlie is also a creative

Lana Del Rey Instagram Lana Del Rey's brother Charlie Grant

Caroline isn’t Del Rey’s only sibling to show off their artistic streak and work on projects.

According to an interview with The Face in June 2023, although he followed in his father’s footsteps into the world of real estate, Charlie is also a passionate filmmaker based in L.A.

In September 2020, he shot a home video as an accompaniment to Del Rey's Interview magazine cover. She also praised her brother for his “unique directing perspective” in a February 2021 Facebook post.

In addition to working with his sister, his father shared with Dazed that Charlie assisted with the music video shoot for his song “Lost at Sea.”

Rob described him as “very smart” and “very creative,” adding, “I think Charlie’s still kind of searching. He’s the youngest.”

Caroline used to be a singer

Lana Del Rey Instagram Lana Del Rey's sister Caroline "Chuck" Grant poses outdoors

Del Rey also shares a musical bond with her sister. In a July 2023 interview with Dazed, Rob said Caroline has a “gorgeous voice.”

“She did a lot of school plays when she was young, we’ve got all the old VHS tapes,” he said. “I mean, you should hear Chuck’s voice. But she went in another direction.”

The sisters sang as children when their father played the piano. He recalled these sweet childhood moments in his June 2023 interview with The Face, sharing that the “girls would stand there by the piano and they’d sing.”

“They would just hum or make up their own words,” he added.

Caroline says Lana Del Rey is her “muse”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Lana Del Rey and Chuck Grant attend Gucci Guilty Launch Party on November 2, 2018 in Hollywood, California

Over the years, Caroline has been heavily involved in her sister’s visuals, including early photoshoots for Del Rey’s songs “Ride" and “National Anthem.” She was also the mind behind Del Rey's album covers for Honeymoon, Lust for Life, Norman Fucking Rockwell and others.

In April 2013, Caroline even referred to her sister as her “muse” in an interview with Complex.

"My sister, Lana Del Rey, is perhaps my most influential muse,” she said. “We’ve collaborated on countless shoots, often obsessed with the same themes, but interested in them for different reasons."

In April 2017, Caroline told The New York Times that the feeling was mutual, too. She explained, “We inspire each other to keep reaching for new artistic places to go, but we also remind each other of what our roots are in our individual crafts.”

Lana Del Rey talks about family in her music

Chuck Grant Instagram Left to right: Caroline "Chuck" Grant, Charlie Grant and Lana Del Rey

The singer explored her “family of origin” in her 2023 album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as revealed in an interview with Billboard.

In her song “Fingertips” specifically, Del Rey speaks to her sister and brother. As a whole, she also names several family members in the album, including her father, grandfather and uncle.

Del Rey explained, “In this album, I got to really finish my thoughts and get super specific, which I was not comfortable with completely before.”

Lana Del Rey is an aunt

Lana Del Rey Instagram Caroline "Chuck" Grant, Phoenix Pickens-Grant and Lana Del Rey

Caroline is dating Jason Pickens — known professionally as J. Pickens — who is a designer and host of HGTV.com’s The Work Around. The couple welcomed daughter Phoenix Pickens-Grant on June 30, 2021.

Related: Lana Del Rey's Dating History: From Sean Larkin to Jack Donoghue

In November 2023, Del Rey was among the list of performers during the Christmas at Graceland holiday special where she sang The Righteous Brothers’ 1955 song “Unchained Melodies,” as covered by Elvis Presley in 1977. She brought her family along for the occasion, including Caroline and her daughter.

She also featured Caroline and Phoenix on the album art for her cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.