Lana Del Rey and Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin Have Split: 'Right Now, We're Just Friends,' Says Cop

Lana Del Rey and Sean “Sticks” Larkin have called it quits.

In a new profile by The New York Times titled “Policeman. Reality Star. Recent Ex-Boyfriend,” the Live PD star and real-life cop, 46, revealed that the pair are no longer together.

“Right now, we’re just friends,” he said. “We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now.”

A rep for Del Rey didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Speaking about their relationship, Larkin said the pair — who met in New York and “just kind of hit it off from day one” — split time in Los Angeles, where Del Rey lives, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he calls home.

“When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses. We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that,” Larkin, who is taking a leave of absence from the Tulsa Police Department, told the Times. “Normal things couples do with their friends.”

Larkin went on to share that his children, aged 17 and 22, were surprised when they first learned about “Dad’s new girlfriend.”

“They were kind of blown away,” he added.

News broke that The Greatest singer, 34, was dating Larkin last September after the pair were spotted on a stroll in New York City’s Central Park.

Opening up about their relationship to The Los Angeles Times, the singer joked that she “would’ve worn something different” if she knew they were going to be photographed.

“It’s funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem,” she said, adding that she wasn’t nervous for people to learn of her relationship with the police officer. “He’s a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things.”

Two months after they were first spotted together, the couple made their relationship Instagram official. In the since-deleted shot, which was shared on Del Rey’s Instagram account, the singer smiles at the camera as Larkin gives her a peck on the head.

Taking things to the next level, in January, the pair waked hand-in-hand while making their red carpet debut at a pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel. They went on to also attend the annual award show together.

Speaking about attending music’s biggest night to the New York Times, Larkin said the experience “was enjoyable,” but didn’t make him feel “at all” nervous.”

“We drive cars 120 miles per hour, and I don’t want to sound like a tough guy, but I mean, when you’re behind a known shooting suspect and he jumps out the car running, you’ve got to get out chasing,” he said. “Taking pictures and answering questions. I’m not trying to sound like a bravado tough guy, just like, you know.”

Del Rey received two Grammy nominations for her latest album Norman F—ing Rockwell, losing out to Billie Eilish in both the song of the year and the album of the year categories.