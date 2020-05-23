Lana Del Rey Doubles Down on Controversial Comments Amid Backlash

Lana Del Rey is doubling down on her controversial comments from earlier this week.

In a follow-up Instagram post on Friday, May 22, the singer-songwriter continued to address the backlash that followed her original letter, published a day prior. In her initial post, Lana name-dropped several other artists, the majority of whom were women of color, implying that they haven’t faced the same level of criticism she has. “I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance in that what I was writing about was the importance of self advocacy for the more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality, and that there does have to be room for that type in what will inevitably become a new wave…of feminism that is rapidly approaching,” Lana wrote in her newest letter.

She continued by writing that she was “sorry to the folks who I can only assume are super Trump/Pence supporters or hyper liberals or flip-flopping headline grabbing critics,” suggesting that those who are critiquing her want to “make it a race war.” Lana added: “In truth, making it about race says so much more about you than it does about me — you want the drama, you don’t want to believe that a woman could be beautiful, strong, and fragile at the same time, loving and all inclusive by making personal reparations simply for the joy of doing it.”

The singer finished her note with: “My aim and my message are clear. That I have control over my own story. If the women I mention don’t wanna be associated with me, that’s absolutely fine by me.”

Lana previously addressed the backlash in a series of IG comments on her initial post. “If you want to try and make a bone to pick out of that like you always do be my guest,” she wrote. “It doesn’t change the fact that I haven’t had the same opportunity to express what I wanted to express without being completely decimated and if you want to say that that has something to do with race that’s your opinion but that’s not what I was saying.”

While several of Lana’s fans have jumped to her defense, others are pointing out that it doesn’t seem like the singer-songwriter has fully heard or paid thoughtful attention to the criticism of her original post. “Instead of listening and attempting to understand points from people (WOC) who actually experience micro aggressions like the previous post daily, you choose to be dismissive of our voices & our concerns,” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented: “…Feminism defends women like you all the time. As a fan, I am beyond disappointed in you not trying understand why people are saying you are wrong, and why we are offended.”

