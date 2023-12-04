Lana Del Rey Didn't Know How Strict Glastonbury's Curfew Really Was: 'They Turned the Lights Off!'

The singer-songwriter's headlining set at the U.K. music festival in June was cut short after she arrived 30 minutes late

Joseph Okpako/WireImage Lana Del Rey performing at Glastonbury in June 2023

Lana Del Rey’s headlining set at Glastonbury was cut short after she was late from getting her hair done “up real big, beauty queen style” — and now she’s reflecting on the experience.

In a Sunday Times cover story, the alternative star, 38, opened up about how surprised she was that the U.K. music festival ended her set, which began 30 minutes late, by cutting off the sound and screens. The songstress explained that she actually wasn’t aware of the consequences of coming out past the start time and has regrets about the incident.

“I’ve heard of curfews before. But I didn’t know they actually turned the lights off!” the “A&W” singer told the outlet.

“I didn’t feel great about it,” she said of her set, which ended up only including 15 out of the 20 planned songs on her setlist. “But I was a little confused because I don’t think I was ever in a position where somebody said, ‘If you do not finish by this time, everything will go out.’”

Joseph Okpako/WireImage Lana Del Rey at Glastonbury

At the major festival in June, all of the audio and visuals from the stage were cut off while Del Rey was in the middle of performing her song “White Mustang'' off 2017’s Lust For Life.



Although fans weren’t able to see the entire show, the crowd ended the performance on a sweet note by singing the star’s hit “Video Games” a capella, which she joined in on.

At the time when the Grammy-nominated artist arrived 30 minutes after her performance was supposed to begin at 11:00 p.m., she made a statement about her tardiness and eagerness to play the entire show on stage. "I was so f---ing late that I am about to rush this set to death," Del Rey told the Glastonbury audience. "If they cut power, I’m super f---ing sorry, my hair takes so long to do. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go."

Joseph Okpako/WireImage Lana Del Rey at Glastonbury

The hitmaker also spoke to The Sunday Times about her delay being due to her glam, which often consists of her hair up in a retro bouffant. “I get dressed up for my shows while some folks don’t. For some reason, that was a problem,” she said.

“I had books thrown at me in San Francisco by liberal female groups. I’ve been punched in the face in Brooklyn,” she continued, referring to other instances in which she was criticized for her femininity. (The “Candy Necklace” singer previously mentioned in an Interview Magazine cover story that “a book about feminism” was thrown at her early in her career when her songwriting on albums like Born to Die and Ultraviolence was misunderstood.)

"Ten years ago, mentally, I badly needed some beauty to come out of the chaos. For something to make sense,” she said. “I’ve been on guard for so long.”

The alt-pop star’s Glastonbury performance was one of the many festival appearances she made this past year to support the release of her ninth studio album Did you know there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, which arrived in March.

Del Rey also set out on a special, mini tour featuring mostly, mid-sized southern cities throughout the fall.

Now, the “Summertime Sadness” singer is up for five Grammy nominations — her most ever — including album of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best alternative music performance and best alternative album.

A little less than one month after her Grammy nominations were announced, the singer-songwriter treated fans to a cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”



