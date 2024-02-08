Lana Del Rey Did Not Feel '1 Ounce of Negative Emotion' During 2024 Grammys Despite No Wins

"I literally just loved being there," Del Rey wrote in a comment on Instagram

Lana Del Rey was just along for the 2024 Grammys "ride."

On Wednesday, the “A&W” singer, 38, addressed her experience at the Grammys in the comments section on Instagram.

"I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up," Del Rey said.

She added: "I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony. It was pure funniness and laughter."

Del Rey was up for five awards at this year’s Grammys, bringing her total career nominations to 11.

For her album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, the “Summertime Sadness” performer was up for best alternative music album, as well as the coveted album of the year award.

For her song, “A&W,” Del Rey was nominated for best alternative music performance and song of the year, and for her Jon Batiste collaboration, “Candy Necklace,” she is up for best pop duo/group performance.

The pop star wore a stunning floral black dress with puff sleeves and a coquette bow in her hair, accessorizing with bow-flanked little black gloves and a black handbag and Fred Leighton jewels. Del Rey had even more bows on her heels.

Taylor Swift — who won album of the year for her 10th studio album Midnights and featured Del Rey on the track "Snow by the Beach" — brought Del Rey up as she accepted her award from global icon Céline Dion, who made a rare appearance amid her diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder, stiff person syndrome (SPS).



The 14-time Grammy winner, 34, also praised friends Del Rey and Jack Antonoff during her acceptance speech.

"I get to work with one of my best friends who is not only one of my best friends but also a once-in-a-generation producer. That's Jack Antonoff. I'm so lucky," she began.

After thanking her co-writers, Swift added: "But I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren't for the work that [Lana has] done. I think she's a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I'm so lucky to know you and to be your friend."

Read the original article on People.