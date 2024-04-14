Lana Del Rey Dazzles in Sparkly Blue Dress and Boots for Coachella Performance with Special Guest Billie Eilish

The 'Coachella - Woodstock in My Mind' singer shined wearing periwinkle blue as Eilish joined her to sing 'Ocean Eyes'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish

Lana Del Rey turned up the sparkle at Coachella!

The “Young and Beautiful” singer, 38, made a grand entrance for her performance on the music festival's main stage on Friday, April 12, in Indio, Calif., holding onto a motorcycle driver's shoulders as she rode in for her set. She dazzled the crowd wearing a glittery periwinkle blue dress with a midriff cutout and pleated detailing in the skirt.

The "Black Beauty" singer wore her hair down, styled in soft waves, and completed her look with a pair of Christian Louboutin glittery silver boots with a spiked heel and the brand's signature red bottoms.



Del Rey's last Coachella appearance was 10 years ago, when she went barefoot in a vibrant floral-print dress on the Outdoor Theatre stage, taking selfies with audience members and even giving one lucky fan a kiss.



Her performance outfits have always swung casual and coy, featuring notes of Americana and ‘cottage-core’ that tie into the singer’s musical tendency toward retro nostalgia.



Her Coachella 2024 look matched her signature coquettish style — she just added tons of sparkle to it. Del Rey's biggest surprise was the special guest she brought onstage this year: Billie Eilish.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic Lana Del Rey performs at Coachella in 2014

The "Happier Than Ever" singer, 22, wore a plaid shirt and jeans when she joined Del Rey onstage for duets of "Ocean Eyes" and "Video Games."

Del Rey has usually favored floral looks at music festivals. At San Francisco’s Outside Lands in 2023, she served looks à la Priscilla Presley, topping off a big beehive hairdo with a wide red headband — another nod to her typical Americana theme.

But this year, her Coachella dress matched the simplicity she chose back in February, when she attended the Grammys alongside longtime friend Taylor Swift. At the annual music awards, she showcased a more sultry vibe in a black dress detailed with floral flocking and black bows galore in her hair and on her shoes and her gloves.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Lana Del Rey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena

Del Rey has garnered attention for her relaxed approach to red carpet style in the past after she revealed that the silver dress from her 2020 Grammys look was purchased at a local mall for under $600. How America-core of her!

Del Rey will perform at Coachella again during the festival’s second weekend, which will take place from April 19 to 21.



